DE30: Old Continent under pressure at the end of 2022
The last trading session of 2022 on the Old Continent began with declines in the valuations of major listed companies. Futures on the German DAX index...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
The last trading session of 2022 on the Old Continent began with declines in the valuations of major listed companies. Futures on the German DAX index...
The GBPJPY pair extends yesterday's losses as BoJ announced the third day of bond market moves, which supports Yen as investors expect a more...
European markets set to open lower Some markets will be open with reduced hours Chicago PMI for December Flash CPI reading from Spain European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly higher. S&P 500 gained 1.75%, Dow Jones added 1.05% and Nasdaq moved 2.57% higher. Small-cap...
Indices on Wall Street are erasing the declines of the past few days and continuing to rise in near euphoric mood. The S&P 500 is trading up 1.82%,...
Medical companies are experiencing a 'second youth' today on a wave of reports of an increasingly severe coronavirus pandemic in China. According...
Apple erases declines from yesterday's session, US100 gains more than 2% Tesla gains on bullish comments from Morgan Stanley US unemployment...
4:00 pm GMT - DOE report on oil inventories. Oil inventories. Actual: +0.718mb. Expected: -1.52 mb (API: -1.3 mb) Gasoline inventories. Actual: -3.105...
EIA NATURAL GAS CHANGE BCF ACTUAL -213B (FORECAST -199B, PREVIOUS -87B) NATGAS gains slightly after the EIA report!
Thursday's trading session on Wall Street brings gains in stock indexes. The mood is improved mainly by Tesla (TSLA.US) shares, which are gaining dynamically...
Shares of high-performance materials and nanocomposites company Meta Materials (MMAT.US) are trading 3% higher today before the open, following yesterday's...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.225 million in the week ended December 24, compared to 216k reported in the previous...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock snapped its recent losing streak on Wednesday as some analysts still consider the EV giant as a good investment idea for next year. Yesterday...
The German leading index continues to tread water in the last week of 2022. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 rises by 0.54% on Thursday and returns above...
The first part of Thursday's trading session on European markets brings an improvement in market sentiment in Europe. The macro calendar awaits investors...
Oil prices fell around 2.0% on Thursday as a rising number of new Covid infections in China sparked demand concerns. Several countries, including the US...
Chinese equities faced some selling pressure recently as surging COVID-19 cases and new travel rules imposed on Chinese passengers by several countries...
European markets set to open slightly higher Several countries impose entry restrictions on Chinese passengers Weekly claims data DOE reports...