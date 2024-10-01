Economic calendar: NFP data from the US labor market in the spotlight 📣
Today's key event will be the release of NFP labor market data from the U.S. After the FOMC decision on Wednesday, we can see that the labor market...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Declines on Wall Street also translated into a weaker session in the Asia-Pacific region. Chinese indexes are down 0.80-1.00%, while Japan's...
Apple slightly gains in after-hours trading following the results for the third quarter of 2024. The company reported a 5% increase in revenue for the...
Amazon (AMZN.US) drops 5.70% in post-market trading in the USA. The Q2 results were close to consensus, but this was not enough to meet investors'...
Wall Street ends the day in bearish moods. We observe a sell-off in stocks throughout the day, with an acceleration of declines following the publication...
In analysing the ongoing earnings season in the US, let's start with the apparent trend, which until recently has been a retreat from technology stocks...
The two largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, are trading down 3 and nearly 4% today, respectively, against a nearly 2.3% sell-off on the Nasdaq...
We observe a slightly panicked sell-off on US stock exchanges after the publication of weak ISM data and jobless claims in the USA. The biggest declines...
Futures for Japan's Nikkei index (JAP225) are trading near a 4% sell-off today due in large part to the expected further strengthening of the Japanese...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: Natural Gas Storage: actual 18B; forecast 31B; previous 22B;
US100 and US500 indices open roughly flat Small-cap companies lose after ISM data Dollar erases early gains 10-year bond yields below 4.0% This...
03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for July: ISM Manufacturing Employment: actual 43.4; forecast 49.0; previous 49.3; ISM...
Apple (AAPL.US) will release its 3Q23/24 results today after the close of the US session. The main focus for investors will be data on revenue growth in...
US Initial Jobless Claims came in 249k vs 236k exp. and 235k previously Continued Jobless Claims came in 1.877M vs 1.8545M exp. and 1.851M previously US...
Sentiment worsens on European stock markets Investors react to lower earnings from BMW and Volkswagen General market situation: Thursday's...
Amazon will release its financial results for the second quarter today after the market closes. The company is expected to announce a significant...
12:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Interest Rate Decision for August: actual 5.00%; forecast 5.00%; previous 5.25%; The...
Market uncertainty vs. economists' consensus Expectations for the BoJ and the Fed were rather clear and the decisions fell more or less in the expected...
Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jul F: 45.8 (est 45.6; prev 45.6) German HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jul F: 43.2 (est 42.6; prev 42.6) French HCOB Manufacturing...