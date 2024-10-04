Morning wrap (29.12.2022)
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly lower with all major Wall Street indices losing over 1%. S&P 500 dropped 1.20%, Dow Jones...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Wednesday's session on European markets started relatively flat, with the major stock indexes showing little deviation. Slightly better sentiment was...
Regardless of the Elliott winter storm raging across the United States, gas prices are falling as weather models forecast record warming in the US,...
U.S. indices came under pressure again today despite an upwardly promising session. Investors are concerned that the opening of China's economy...
The Solana cryptocurrency is losing another week in a row and is already nearly 94% below its price peak in the fall of 2021, when Bank of America reported...
The November index of pending home sales contracts in the United States today recorded its second-lowest reading in the history of the last 20 years. In...
Wednesday's session on Wall Street began with moderate gains in the major US indices. The bullish momentum is provided by China's continued lifting...
Soybeans price returned above $1500 mark, as potential drought in key producer Argentina sparked supply concerns. Also extremely cold weather across the...
Share prices of Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor (HYU.DE) continued their sell-off, losing nearly 5% today. Investor sentiment deteriorated due to higher...
Shares of cryptocurrency mining company Argo Blockchain (ARB.UK) are gaining nearly 140% today, thanks to new deals that reduce the risk of bankruptcy...
Wednesday's session on European markets started relatively flat, with the major stock indexes showing little deviation. Slightly better sentiment is...
While the majority of European indices are rather muted on Wednesday, equities in London rose sharply as traders returned from extended Christmas break....
NATGAS prices fell sharply on Wednesday despite gas output in the Appalachian region, the top gas-producing basin in the U.S., dropped by a record amount...
The Japanese yen is the worst performing currency among majors on Wednesday, weighed down by a summary of opinions from the latest Bank of Japan meeting....
European markets set to open slightly higher API report on oil inventories Richmond manufacturing index and US pending home sales DAX...
US indices finished yesterday's trading in mixed moods. S&P 500 fell 0.41%, Dow Jones added 0.11% and Nasdaq moved 1.38% lower. Indices...
Mixed sentiment dominated today's session in Europe. The FRA 40 index gained 0.42%, while the German DE30 gained nearly 0.2%. Sectors that did well...
The year 2022 was a real trial by fire for cryptocurrencies, which resulted in a sell-off and declines for the entire market indicating that cryptocurrency...
The latest reports of Tesla's planned production shutdown at its Shanghai factory have caused sentiment to drop against the shares of other EV manufacturers,...