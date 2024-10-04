Dollar weakness strengthens gold quotes
Gold prices are gaining more than 1.2% today and breaking above the $1,800 barrier on the back of another lifting of Covid restrictions in China....
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
Gold prices are gaining more than 1.2% today and breaking above the $1,800 barrier on the back of another lifting of Covid restrictions in China....
US indices return to declines after Christmas break Tesla loses nearly 6% amid further production restrictions in China US500 loses 0.6%...
Tuesday's session on Wall Street brings a bit of consternation after the Christmas break. The last trading week of 2022 is ahead of us, which, despite...
USDJPY pair erased early losses and is moving higher as investors digested fresh figures which showed Japan’s unemployment rate lowered slightly...
The production slowdown at the Shanghai plant which started this month will be extended, according to Tesla's (TSLA.US) planning document, even despite...
European stock market indices trade higher China to ease travel restrictions Symrise AG (SY1.DE) has been upgraded by Zacks to "Strong Buy" European...
Chinese currency strengthened on Tuesday after Beijing announced that it would drop Covid-19 isolation measures for inbound travelers starting in early...
European stock markets set to open higher Second tier data from US Holidays in UK, Canada and Australia European index futures...
US futures launched to today's session higher. US 30 and US 500 rose over 0.50% each, while US 100 gains 0.65% Indices from Asia-Pacific traded...
TGA is key to watch at the beginning of the next year Next year, the United States will again face the problem of reaching the debt limit, which...
Oil demand projections look pretty good for the next year but the price still remains relatively low. EIA expects that demand will increase 1.0 million...
Moonbeam is one of the few cryptocurrencies that gains more than 1% today. The range of gains has been 5-7% during the session so far. Huge upward move...
It was a very interesting year for commodities. High inflation caused that investors were even more interested in real assets than in previous years. The...
The final trading week begins and markets are set to wrap up this rather disappointing year. In 2022, the main drivers of market volatility were central...
Almost every stock market is on holiday on Monday due to Christmas Wall Street usually operates on December 26, but the day off was postponed as Christmas...
US core PCE inflation dropped from 5.0 to 4.7% YoY, while market expected slowdown to 4.6% YoY Headline PCE inflation dropped from 6.1% to...
Oil prices continue to recover. WTI trades at the highest level since December 5, 2022 and closes in on $80 per barrel area, where 50-session moving average...
The final trading week on the markets will wrap up this rather disappointing year. In 2022, the main drivers of market volatility were central banks and...
Precious metals rally as USD pulls back Gold tests $1,800 resistance Platinum jumps over 4% and trades above $1,000 Some...