US indices trade little change during final pre-Christmas session
US indices trade flat after first hour of final pre-Christmas session Dow Jones bounces off 50-session moving average US PCE core...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
The US data pack for November was released at 1:30 pm GMT today. Attention was mostly on PCE inflation data which initially was considered by markets...
US natural gas prices have been dropping significantly over the past few days. NATGAS dropped below $5 per MMBTu and is now testing a key long-term upward...
Data pack for November: • Headline PCE inflation: 5.5% YoY vs 5.6% YoY expected (6.0% YoY previously) • Core PCE inflation: 4.7% YoY vs...
GDP revision pushed Wall Street lower Final release of US GDP report for Q3 2022 showed an upward revision. This has increased concerns on the market...
European stock market indices erase early gains DE30 returns above 14000 pts BMW Group (BMW.DE) expands cooperation with Solid Power Europe...
Natgas prices continue to move lower even despite growing supply concerns. Recent weather forecasts indicate that a winter storm will affect a large parts...
The USDCAD pair may experience elevated volatility today around 1:30 pm GMT as several interesting data sets from both economies will be released. Market...
European indices set for flat opening US PCE inflation for November US Personal income and spending data European index futures point to a...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower, however managed to erase a large part of early losses. S&P 500 fell 1.45%, Dow Jones dropped...
European indices erased early gains and finished session sharply lower, with DAX plunging 1.39% tracking Wall Street lower, after the final release...
Sell-off on Wall Street intensifies following a batch of upbeat economic data reinforced the case for further monetary policy tightening. Tech sector is...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock continues its freefall, dropping more than 7.0% during today's session and some analysts point out that this may be tax...
Shares of the largest used car dealer in the US, CarMax (KMX.US) came under supply-side pressure today amid weak financial results for the fiscal quarter...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by -87 billion cubic feet for the week ended December...
Major Wall Street indices fell sharply at the beginning of today's session as fresh data from the US sparked additional concerns that the Federal Reserve...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US GDP for Q3 revised higher Micron Technology (MU.US) stock plunges on weak quarterly results Three...
US data pack for third quarter of 2022 was released at 1:30 pm GMT today. Attention was mostly on GDP revision and it surprised to the upside. Core PCE...
The short-term recovery is faltering. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 is retreating from the weekly high (14,227 points) and slipping into negative territory...