Economic calendar: Canadian CPI, US Conference Board index
European stock market indices set to open higher Canadian CPI seen slowing from 6.9 to 6.6% YoY in November US Conference Board index...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
US indices managed to recover from early declines and finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.10%, Dow Jones moved 0.28% higher...
European indices finished today's session mostly lower, with the DAX falling 0.42% as traders continued to digest hawkish messages from major...
Soaring silver prices are driving the listings of mining companies, which are dominating share price gains on Wall Street today. Gainers in today's...
NATGAS fell more than 8.0% during today's session as prospects of warmer weather forecasts over the next two weeks overshadowed news regarding reopening...
USDJPY extended sell-off sparked by the recent BoJ move and broke below the 132.00 level. One of the most traded currency pairs fell nearly 600 pips only...
Silver price rose sharply on Tuesday and is approaching an eight-month high as investors try to assess how FED's aggressive tightening process...
Aston Martin (AML.UK) part-owner and investor billionaire Lawrence Stroll has increased his stake to block a possible takeover bid for Aston Martin...
US indices launched today's cash trading slightly lower Lucid (LCID.US) stock surges after raising $1.5 billion Beam Therapeutics (BEAM.US)...
Filecoin's price has been falling in recent days as investors questioned the cryptocurrency's utility and risky assets came under pressure from...
Canada retail sales data for October was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be mixed but it did not trigger any major moves on the markets....
Data from pipelines in the U.S. show that Freeport terminal is starting to take gas out of the system, which means that the Texas export terminal is likely...
Oil Citigroup expects oil demand to grew by just 1.3 million barrels per day in 2023 with supply growing at a much higher pace According...
European indices recover from earlier losses DE30 tries to climb back above 14,000 pts Rheinmtall shares drop after Germany halts...
Bank of Japan surprised markets today with a decision to widen the band around target 10-year yield from 25 basis points to 50 basis points. While interest...
European markets set for higher opening JPY spikes after BoJ widens YCC band Housing market data from US, retail sales from Canada European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.90%, Dow Jones moved 0.49% lower and Nasdaq declined 1.49%. Russell 2000...
Japanese yen is a mover today following Bank of Japan meeting. While the Bank left interest rates unchanged, as expected, it decided to review its yield...
The major cryptocurrency is losing ground today on a wave of declines in major stock market indices, which have been dominated by the Fed's unyielding...