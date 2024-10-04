BREAKING: US30 plunges to 5-week low
Major Wall Street indices fell sharply on Thursday as investors expect that the Fed will maintain its current stance on interest rates for longer. Also...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
Major Wall Street indices fell sharply on Thursday as investors expect that the Fed will maintain its current stance on interest rates for longer. Also...
Snap (SNAP.US) stock fell sharply on Thursday after the social media company was downgraded by Jefferies to hold from buy and lowered its price target...
It seemed that today's ECB meeting would not bring any surprises and would basically remain overshadowed by the Federal Reserve or even the SNB. Although...
GBPUSD pair fell over 200 pips today as investors digested the latest BoE decision to hike interest rates by 50 bps to 3.5%, a 14-year high. This...
Moderna (MRNA.US) and Merck (MRK.US) are gearing up to launch the first phase 3 trial of an mRNA-based cancer vaccine after studies showed it could be...
The shares of next-generation vaccine developer Novavax (NVAX.US) have come under pressure in the face of a $125 million offer to sell common stock. The...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that US supplies of natural gas decreased by 50 billion cubic feet for the week ended December...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Hawkish FED and ECB weigh on US stocks US fell retail sales more than expected in November Novavax...
U.S. regulators will be given access to conduct audits of Chinese companies listed on Wall Street, according to the latest reports from Bloomberg. The...
The German benchmark index is heading for the 14,000 point mark. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 falls to a multi-week low on Thursday after the breakout...
ECB President Lagarde started its press conference with with readout of policy statement Opening statement: Cited high energy costs...
Blockchain Algorand has announced that its blockchain technology is involved in the development of Italy's Fideiussioni Digitali digital platform,...
US retail sales report for November was released at 1:30 pm GMT today. Data turned out to be a disappointment with headline retail sales dropping 0.6%...
The ECB lifted interest rates by 50 bps during December meeting,which is a fourth rate increase, following two consecutive 75bps hikes. That takes the...
The ECB raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 bps to 2.50 % as widely expected. However, the ECB informs that it is clearly raising inflation...
The world's largest uranium producer, Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom (KAP.UK) listed on the London Stock Exchange last week announced that the first...
The Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm GMT. Central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50bps to 3.50 % as widely...
ECB will announce its next monetary policy decision today at 1:15 pm GMT. Apart from the rate decision, the European Central Bank will also publish new...
Thursday's German trading session brings declines in the valuations of the stocks comprising the DAX index. Investors' attention after yesterday's...