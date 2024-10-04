Chart of the day - EURGBP (15.12.2022)
Swiss National Bank has already announced a 50 bp rate hike but there are 2 more major central banks, who are also scheduled to make rate decision today...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
Swiss National Bank has already announced a 50 bp rate hike but there are 2 more major central banks, who are also scheduled to make rate decision today...
Swiss National Bank announced its monetary policy decision at 8:30 am GMT and offered no surprise. Interest rates were increased by 50 basis points with...
European indices set for lower opening Rate decisions from SNB, Norges Bank, BoE and ECB US retail sales data due at 1:30 pm GMT Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower following a hawkish Fed. While 50 bp rate hike was in-line with expectations, median dot-plot for...
FOMC delivered a 50 bp rate hike, in-line with market expectations Median dot-plot moved from 4.6 to 5.1% for 2023, from 3.9 to 4.1% in 2024...
FOMC decided to hike interest rates by 50 basis points, to 4.25-4.50% range, which was a decision in-line with market expectations. However, stock market...
FOMC rate decision turned out to be in-line with market expectations - US central bank delivered a 50 bp rate hike to 4.25-4.50% range. Decision to hike...
FOMC announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 7:00 pm GMT and it turned out to be in-line with market expectations. The US central bank hiked...
Gains on cryptocurrencies are continuing today, with global financial markets in general being in a risk-on mood ahead of the FOMC meeting. Bitcoin, the...
The results of CAR-T cells modified with CRISPR Therapeutics' gene editing technology (CRSP.US) according to GlobalData analysts represent a significant...
Wall Street indices build on yesterday's gains as the FOMC rate decision draws large. All major US stock market indices trade over 0.5% higher at press...
Drive Shack (DS.US) is one of the worst performing US stocks today with the company's share price dropping over 60% on the day. Drive Shack announced...
Official government report on US oil inventories has just been released. While API report released yesterday hinted at a big 7.82 mb build in crude oil...
US indices launch cash session little changed US100 maintains previous trading range after failing to break above 12,100 pts Delta...
Wizz Air (WIZZ.UK) Low-cost airlines are burdened by the risk of an economic slowdown and the resulting lower demand from a market that prefers 'budget'...
Cryptocurrencies await the Fed's decision on interest rates. This year, the Federal Reserve's press conferences have caused a surge in volatility...
Wednesday's session on the German stock market brings moderate declines in the DAX index. Investors' attention today is focused on the FOMC decision,...
The dollar index fell below 104 on Wednesday after sliding overnight as lower US CPI inflation reading fueled expectations the Federal Reserve will outline...
GBPUSD pair pulled back slightly today as traders digested latest economic data from Great Britain. Yesterday’s UK jobs report showed the unemployment...