BREAKING: China delays economic meeting following Covid spike in Beijing!
According to people familiar with the matter, the Chinese government has decided to delay a highly anticipated economic meeting that was scheduled to begin...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
US CPI report for November is a key macro release of the day (1:30 pm GMT). Significance of the data increases as it will be released just a day ahead...
European indices set for a higher opening US CPI report for November in the spotlight Speeches from BoE and RBA Governors Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher with all major Wall Street indices gaining over 1%. S&P 500 gained 1.43%, Dow Jones moved...
European indices finished today's session mostly lower, with DAX closing down 0.45% at around 435 points, dragged by materials and real estate stocks,...
WTI crude futures rose more than 3.5% to $73.60 per barrel, recovering sharply from their daily lows of around $70 on supply concerns. The Keystone Pipeline...
Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP.US) stock soared more than 15.0% on Monday following news that Amgen (AMGN.US) will acquire the drugmaker for $116.50 per share...
According to the New York Fed, US consumer inflation expectations for the year ahead decreased 5.2% in November, a level not seen since August 2021, from...
The Euro is pulling back against the US Dollar this Monday, however the scale of the movements are relatively small. Markets are still waiting for tomorrow's...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US30 broke below major support Coupa Software (COUP.US) stock surges on M&A news Three...
Rivian (RIVN.US) stock plunged over 4.0% in premarket after the electric vehicle producer halted plans to manufacture electric vans in Europe together...
After the collapse of Crypto exchange FTX, Binance CEO urged other crypto exchanges to reveal details regarding their financial health (especially the...
The first trading session on the German market this week brings moderate declines in the valuations of most stocks. The mood of investors is subdued, due...
Beginning of the week on the markets has been rather calm so far. Indices from Asia-Pacific moved lower but scale of declines was moderate. Similar picture...
European indices set for lower opening FOMC, ECB, BoE and SNB to announce rate decisions this week UK monthly GDP report shows positive...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped 0.2%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.4% lower, Kospi declined 0.7%...
US PPI inflation fell to 7.4%YoY in November from 8.0% in the previous month, missing analysts’ estimates of 7.2%YoY. Core PPI inflation remained...
According to unconfirmed sources operator TC Energy is said to be planning a partial Keystone restart beginning on December 10th. As a result oil sell-off...