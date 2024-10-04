Morning wrap (09.12.2022)
Wall Street indices snapped a losing streak and finished yesterday's trading with decent gains. S&P 500 gained 0.75%, Dow Jones moved 0.55%...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Majority of indices from the Old Continent extended losses for a fifth consecutive session, with DAX closing down around the flatline, while CAC40 and...
NATGAS price rose over 5.00% as colder than previously expected weather over the next two weeks is set to boost demand for heating. Price increase came...
Ciena (CIEN.US) stock jumped almost 20.0% on Thursday after networking equipment maker posted superb quarterly figures as supply chain problems eased. Company...
WTI crude and Brent deepend declines early in the session reaching levels not seen since end of December 2021, however buyers become more active on news...
Goldman Sachs (GS.US) presented a bullish forecast for copper market for 2023-24. GS analysts expect that price will jump from current $8500 per tone to...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by -21 billion cubic feet for the week ended December...
US indices launched today's cash trading slightly higher US jobless claims rose again Tesla (TSLA.US) faces potential production problems in...
A while ago we saw a recovery in the oil market due to the Keystone pipeline spill, for which a federal investigation has already been launched. However,...
Wells Fargo Bank expects the Fed to raise interest rates to levels between 5.00% and 5.25% by March 2023. In addition, the bank's analysts assume that...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 230k million in the week ended December 3, compared to 225k reported in the previous...
TC Energy, operator of the Keystone oil pipeline linking Canada and the United States, said it is actively working to resolve an issue that led to a leak...
Bitcoin's price is moving in a sideways trend and holding below the $17,000 level. We will have at least a couple of volatility catalysts in the coming...
Chinese equities had a robust session as optimism stemming from China’s shifting policy on Covid overshadowed fears of a global recession at least...
The German leading index is moving away from important resistance. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 is falling this week, having recently respected the 61.8%...
Wednesday's session on the German stock market brings mixed sentiment among investors. The DAX is posting moderate declines for another day in a row...
US indices had another downbeat session in a row yesterday but the scale of declines was smaller than in previous two days when all major Wall Street benchmarks...
European indices set for higher opening No new announcements on relaxing restrictions in China Speeches from ECB, SNB and BoC members European...
US indices have another downbeat session behind but declines on Wednesday were not as steep as on Monday or Tuesday. S&P 500 dropped 0.19%, Nasdaq...