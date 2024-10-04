Morning wrap (07.12.2022)
US indices have another poor session behind them with major Wall Street indices dropping over 1% for the second day in a row. S&P 500 dropped...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Tuesday's session brought a sell-off on the global stock market. The main stock indices from the Old Continent finished the session in red. The...
Meta Platforms (META.US) stock fell over 6.0% on Tuesday as European Data Protection Board has raised concerns over social media giant targeted ad sales...
Oil prices continue to move sharply lower on Tuesday reaching a level not seen since the beginning of the year as rising demand concerns overshadowed the...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the NZDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The Federal Reserve's restrictive policies have put tremendous pressure on publicly traded companies, which have failed to generate positive cash flow...
The USDCAD pair jumped to the highest level since the beginning of November on Tuesday as lower oil prices and the rebounding US dollar continue to put...
US indexes fell on Tuesday, building on losses from the previous session as recent upbeat data from the US economy brought some uncertainty regarding the...
Textron (TXT.US) shares soared nearly 7% higher today after the company won a contract to build a new long-range attack helicopter for the US Army. The...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US2000 tests major support Meta Platforms (META.US) faced ad restrictions in EU Herbalife Nutrition...
Bitcoin is trying to hold near $17,000 despite deteriorating sentiment on stock market indices. Analyst firm Glassnode reported that the major cryptocurrency...
USDJPY retracted from major resistance at 137.50 which coincides with 200 SMA (red line) despite the fact that BoJ Gov. Kuroda brushed aside chance of...
Taiwan Semicondcutor Manufacturing Company (TSM.US) will make a $40 billion investment in Arizona. The company's first customers are likely to be Apple...
Tuesday's trading session on the German market brings mixed sentiment among investors. The German DAX is currently experiencing moderate declines and...
Oil EU and G7 impose a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrels Agreement will be adjusted every two months to make sure price cap...
The RBA made its interest rate decision at 03:30 am GMT. The central bank raised rates to 3.1% from 2.85%, strengthening the Australian dollar in the FX...
US equity indices took a beating yesterday, with all major Wall Street benchmarks closing over 1% lower. Positive surprise in ISM data can be named as...
European indices set for flat opening Trade balance data from US and Canada, API report on oil stockpiles German industrial orders...