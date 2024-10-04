Morning wrap (06.12.2022)
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower with all major Wall Street indices dropping over 1%. S&P 500 dropped 1.79%, Dow Jones moved...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
European finished first session of the week lower, with DAX retreating 0.56% as disappointing economic data overshadowed news that more Chinese cities...
Starbucks (SBUX.US) shares plunged over 1.3% on Monday after Deutsche Bank downgraded the coffeehouse chain to hold from buy with a $106 price target....
Early in the session OIL.WTI jumped to $82.70 as the G7 price cap came into effect today and investors digested the latest OPEC+ decision and easing covid...
Société Générale issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the...
The risk-off sentiment remains in the markets this Monday, despite the encouraging news coming from China which was not enough to sustain the optimism...
Société Générale issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the...
According to unofficial Bloomberg reports, Tesla Inc. (TSLA.US) plans to cut production at its Shanghai factory, amid signs of potential problems with...
US Services PMI unexpectedly increased to 56.5 in November from 54.4 in October, easily beating market forecasts of 53.1. Business activity...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US100 tests downward trendline Chinese stocks in US rise as Beijing eases some covid restrictions Three...
Gas prices extend sharp declines that started in the second half of October, which is in line with seasonality. Typically, seasonal highs on the US gas...
The dollar index fell to 104.15 mark, lowest level since end of June and as prospects of a less aggressive tightening from the Fed put pressure on greenback....
Cryptocurrencies are beginning to benefit from a global increase in risk appetite after news of more entities infected by the collapse of the FTX exchange...
Comprehensive space solutions and remote sensing services provider Maxar Technologies (MAXR.US) has received approval from the US National Oceanic and...
NATGAS plunged below $6MMBtu as weather forecasts for the US predict higher temperatures over the next two weeks. Meanwhile Freeport is expected...
The first trading session on the German stock exchange this week brings moderate declines in the valuations of stocks included in the DAX index. Investors'...
The Eurozone's composite PMI index remains unchanged at 47.8 points, meaning that businesses have seen recession coming for five months now. We...
In recent weeks, Apple has accelerated plans to move some of its manufacturing outside China. The Middle Kingdom has long dominated the Silicon Valley...
Price cap on Russian oil There was quite a lot of action on the oil market as of late. EU and G7 countries decided to implement a price cap on Russian...