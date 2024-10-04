Economic calendar: ADP employment report, speech from Fed Chair Powell
European indices set for higher opening Powell to speak on the economy and inflation in the evening ADP report expected to show 200k...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.16%, Nasdaq moved 0.59% lower, Dow Jones finished flat and Russell 2000...
European indices finished today's session in mixed moods, as losses across tech and consumer sectors overshadowed gains of mining and oil companies....
Apple Inc (AAPL.US) stock erased premarket gains and is trading 1.6% lower after TF International Securities analysts lowered their iPhone...
OIL.WTI pulled away from major resistance around $80.00 as OPEC+ may maintain its current policy, according to Reuters. News agency cited five sources,...
Bulls are continuing to buy U.S. casino stocks today. Thanks to the renewal of licenses in China's gambling capital, Macau, and JP Morgan's recommendation...
During yesterday's session we mentioned an interesting technical situation on the crude oil market. Looking at the OIL.WTI chart, the price tested...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 100.2 in November, from 102.5 in previous month, slightly above market expectations...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US2000 is testing major support United Parcel Service (UPS.US) rises after Deutsche...
GDP Growth Annualized in Canada decreased to 2.90% in the third quarter of 2022 from 3.20% in the second quarter. The Gross Domestic Product in Canada...
Annual inflation rate in Germany fell to 10.0% YoY in November, from 10.4% YoY in previous month and below market estimates of 10.4%. Goods...
Oil Oil prices dropped at the beginning of this week amid a wave of anti-Covid protests in China Market hopes that in spite of a higher...
We are seeing a huge rebound today in both mainland Chinese index (CHNComp) and Hong-Kong index (HKComp) contracts. The increases come after China softened...
The second German trading session this week brings mixed sentiment around Germany's largest companies. Investors are mainly focused on Germany's...
Cryptocurrencies are trying to unwind the declines of recent days. Bitcoin's support at $16,000 has held up and today the bulls are taking the price...
German CPI inflation data for November is a key European macro reading of the day. Data for the whole of Germany will be released at 1:00 pm GMT and median...
Founded in 2006, Enphase Energy (ENPH.US) transformed the solar industry with revolutionary microinverter technology that converts sunlight into a safe,...
Yesterday we could hear a rather hawkish Christine Lagarde hinting at the need for further tightening. It is worth noting that inflation in the Eurozone...
EURCAD leaped higher yesterday and tested 38.2% retracement of the post-pandemic downward move in the 1.4065 area. Bulls failed to break above and the...