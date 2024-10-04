Economic calendar: German CPI inflation, Q3 GDP report from Canada
European indices set to open higher China does not change Covid approach German CPI data and Canadian GDP are highlights of the day Futures...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Awaited press conference of Chinese State Council turned out to be disappointment. In spite of some media chatter that Council may announce easing of Covid...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower with all major benchmark from Wall Street dropping more than 1%. S&P 500 dropped 1.54%, Dow...
European finished today's session lower, with DAX losing over 1.0%, mostly dragged down by oil, mining and industrial goods and services companies...
OIL.WTI erased early losses after Eurasia Group informed that OPEC+ will 'seriously consider' an output cut next week, however these are only unconfirmed...
First Solar (FSLR.US) shares dropped nearly 2.0% on Monday after J.P. Morgan downgraded the solar panel manufacturer to “neutral” from “overweight.”...
Another set of hawkish comments from two FED members Williams and Bullard caused some moves in the market in the evening. USD dollar strengthened, while...
Today's session is being marked by a deterioration in market sentiment which is supporting the recovery of the US dollar against the major currencies. EUR/USD...
Bitcoin price fell over 3.0% during today's session as concern cover protests in China, bankruptcy of BlockFi and miners capitulation (about which...
ECB president Lagarde and Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester shared some hawkish comments in the afternoon, however their remarks did not...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US100 is testing major support Apple (AAPL.US) shipments may be affected by China factory unrest Pinduoduo...
Sugar price pulled back further away from the seven-month high of $20.45 cents as falling oil prices increased the opportunity cost of using cane feedstock...
As a massive LNG cargo from Australian energy company Woodside Enenrgy arrived in Europe for the first time, Uniper (UN01.DE) shares continue their sell-off,...
EURUSD pair jumped to five month high at the beginning of new week despite weak market sentiment caused by protests in China. Nevertheless buyers struggle...
The first German trading session this week brings declines in the valuations of major companies. Investors are mainly focused on the situation on the shares...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Cryptocurrencies have come under pressure amid stress in the Bitcoin miner market, and Ethereum has retreated amid reports of record cryptocurrency inflows...
WTI oil is at its lowest level since late December 2021, and Brent is at its lowest levels since January this year. Thus, it can be said that oil has neutralized...
Santa Claus rally - a phenomenon in the stock market, which for many traders has woven a successful Christmas, and with a bit of luck - even spent in some...