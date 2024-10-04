Chart of the day - CHNComp (28.11.2022)
Protests erupted in China over the weekend as discontent over strict anti-Covid measures in the country grew. Protests were sparked by the death of 10...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
European markets trade lower Anti-Covid, anti-government protests in China spark risk-aversion Powell's speech and US jobs data...
Asian indices as well as European and US index futures launched new week lower amid new wave of protests in China Protests erupted...
European indices finished today's session mostly higher, with the German DAX closing above the flatline, and notched its eighth consecutive week...
OIL.WTI failed to uphold bullish momentum and is set to end the week over 2% lower as worries of the Chinese pandemic situation and reports of a high price...
Despite thinner liquidity conditions US30 kept moving higher and bulls managed to break major resistance at 34330 pts, where August 2022 highs are located....
Meta Platforms' shares are under pressure as investors in the struggling 2022 haven't shared Mark Zuckerberg's enthusiasm around growing spending...
The Canadian dollar strengthened recently against the US dollar after BoC Gov. Macklem said in testimony at the House of Commons that inflation remains...
The US Thanksgiving holiday is slowly coming to an end and liquidity conditions are expected to return to normal after the weekend. Next week will see...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US100 approaches major support Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) faces inventory problems Three...
Activision Blizzard (ATVI.US) stock fell over 3% in premarket after Politico reported yesterday that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will likely to...
Aluminium price fell below $2,400 per ton level, erasing some of the recent gains which were sparked by speculations that top consumer China may...
Looking at the chart of Litecoin on the H4 interval, we can observe an interesting technical situation. After the recent strong upward movement, a correction...
Mynaric (M0Y.DE) is operating in industrial laser communications business, producing optical communication terminals for the space, aerospace and...
Recent media speculation has been confirmed today with an announcement from People's Bank of China. Chinese central bank decided to lower reserve requirement...
Revision of German GDP report for Q3 2022 turned out to be a positive surprise with data being revised higher. German growth reached 0.4% QoQ in Q3 2022,...
European indices set for higher opening German Q3 GDP revised higher Shorter US session due to Thanksgiving European stock...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today. Nikkei dropped 0.3%, Kospi and Nifty 50 moved 0.1% lower and S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.2%. Indices from...
European indices extended gains for a third session Thursday, with DAX added 0.78% to 14,547, the highest since June 7th after the latest data showed...