NATGAS retreats from recent high 📉
NATGAS prices pulled further away from a 9-week high of $8.20 USD hit in the previous session on a smaller-than-expected draw in inventories last week...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Cash session on Wall Street did not take place today as investors from the US are celebrating Thanksgiving day, however futures markets will continue to...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Isabel Schnabel from the European Central Bank commented on the current monetary policy of the euro area: The price pressure is unlikely to ease...
US traders are off in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, but that does not stop the forex market. Greenback continues to weaken almost against...
US500 Let’s start today’s analysis with US500which managed to break above psychological resistance at 4000 pts which now acts as the...
The Christmas season and the so-called "Santa Claus Rally" suggest that during this time, companies likely to earn above-average profits...
Thursday's trading session on European markets brings better investor sentiment. The DE30 is trading above the 14,500 point barrier and is being pulled...
Minutes from the latest ECB meeting have just been released, but did not trigger any major moves on markets. Key takeaways: ECB...
The mood of the cryptocurrency market improved yesterday amid a positive index reaction to the FOMC minutes and news from Genesis Capital, which confirmed...
The German leading index is heading for the June high. W1 chart The DE30 is up 0.85% on Thursday, testing the 61.8% retracement of the downward movement...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced a monetary policy decision at 11:00 am GMT. There was no surprise. One-week repo rate, the main...
GBPUSD is one the rise today. While the pair is mostly supported by weakening US dollar, some GBP bidding could be spotted recently. As a result, the pair...
FOMC minutes released yesterday in the evening were seen as dovish as they included mention that a number of Fed members saw it as appropriate to slow...
Riksbank announced its monetary policy decision today at 8:30 am GMT. The Swedish central bank was expected to deliver a 75 basis point rate hike, to 2.50%....
European index futures point to slightly higher opening ECB minutes, rate decision from Riksbank and CBRT US Thanksgiving holiday Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.59%, Dow Jones moved 0.28% higher and Nasdaq added 0.99%. Russell 2000 traded...
European indices finished today's session slightly higher as fresh PMI figures showed the Eurozone economic contraction eased in November and price...
Minutes from latest FOMC meeting has just been released. The publication was perceived as dovish triggered moves on the markets. ...