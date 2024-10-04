Dovish comments of Mario Centeno from ECB
Mario Centeno, a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank dovishly commented today on monetary policy in the Eurozone: Centeno...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Nordstrom (JWN.US) stock is trading 5.05 lower despite the fact that the luxury department store chain beat top and bottom line estimates for its latest...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by 80 billion cubic feet for the week ended November...
Despite concerns about the return of China's Covid Zero policy, which could hit Tesla's (TSLA.US) factories, shares of Elon Musk's flagship...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected...
The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.6 in November from 50.4 in October, well below market forecasts of 50.0 flash estimates...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US30 bounced off support Deere (DE.US) surges on upbeat quarterly results Three...
Reuters reported, that German governemnt plans to introduce a 33% tax on windfall profits for energy companies. Shares of German energy companies dived...
Investors returned to the cryptocurrency market contributing to double-digit gains for some projects and giving hope for a renewed 'retest' of...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.240 million in the week ended November 19, compared to 0.222 million reported...
Wednesday's trading session on European markets brings moderate declines in indices. The DE30 is trading below yesterday's opening levels. The...
Oil slumps in European trade today on reports that the European Union is considering setting a price cap on Russian oil in the $65-70 per barrel range....
FOMC minutes is a key release of the day and the document will be published at 7:00 pm GMT. Policy statement that was released after the latest FOMC meeting...
Flash UK PMI indices for November were released today at 9:30 am GMT. Market expected both indices to remain in contraction territory (below 50 points)...
French and German flash PMI indices for November were released today at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT, respectively. French release came in mixed - while...
European indices set for slightly higher opening FOMC minutes to be released at 7:00 pm GMT Flash PMIs for November from Europe and...
US indices traded higher yesterday with all major Wall Street benchmarks gaining over 1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 1.36% each, Dow Jones moved...
European indices finished today's session higher on Tuesday, with DAX also rising above 14,430, the highest since early June. Oil and gas...
Zoom (ZM.US) stock managed to erase some of the premarket losses however is still trading 5.0% lower after the video-conferencing platform cut its annual...