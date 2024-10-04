Three markets to watch next week (18.11.2022)
Next week will be a shorter one, at least in terms of market liquidity, as US markets and traders will be off for Thursday and Friday to celebrate Thanksgiving....
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
FED Collins shared relatively hawkish comments with the market: Inflation expectations are reasonably well anchored 75 bp rate hike remain...
The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance at the end of the week registered a record daily inflow of BTC in its history, suggesting that...
Although cryptocurrencies are under pressure, the main trends of 'seasonality' of speculative growth in the industry still apply. In this regard,...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US500 below key resistance JD.com (JD.US) surges on better than expected earnings Three...
The FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup is scheduled to run from November 20 to December 18 this year. In the stadiums and in front of TVs we will be accompanied...
Producer prices in Canada rose sharply to 2.4% MoM in October, from flat reading in September and against market expectations of a 0.4%...
Gap (GPS.US) shares jumped more than 8% before the opening bell after the clothing and accessories retailer posted solid results for the third...
The last trading session on European markets this week brings better sentiment. The DE30 is trading above the dash and back to the tops of the consolidation...
EURUSD recovered from earlier losses and swung to a daily gain. Main currency pair was supported by a speech from ECB President Lagarde. Lagarde said that...
Oil took a beating yesterday, dropping over 3% on persisting fears that global economy is heading for a recession that will result in demand destruction....
European indices set for slightly higher opening Speeches from Fed and ECB members UK retail sales drop less than expected in October European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly lower following hawkish comments from Fed members. S&P 500 dropped 0.31%, Dow Jones moved...
European indices finished today's session mostly lower , with German Dax being the exception, boosted by a 7% jump in Siemens which posted...
Macy’s (M.US) stock jumped more than 13.0% on Wednesday after the upscale department store chain posted better-than-expected Q3 profit and revenue...
Nickel futures fell over 7.0% on Thursday, extending a 9% slump in the previous session after the London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Wednesday that the...
OIL.WTI price dropped more than 3.0%, extending yesterday's losses as demand concerns resurfaced as geopolitical tensions eased. NATO announced...
Today is full of speeches by Fed bankers. After James Bullard, it was time for comments from Loretta Mester, head of the Cleveland Federal Reserve. Mester...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas increased by 64 billion cubic feet for the week ended November...