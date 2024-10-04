US OPEN: Sell-off on Wall Street gains steam
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Hawkish comment from FED Bullard weigh on market sentiment Kohl’s (KSS.US) stock...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Cryptocurrencies are clearly struggling to recover from recent declines, raising fears of another wave of sell-offs. Bitcoins are being withdrawn en masse...
St.Louis Federal Reserve chief James Bullard today shared his comments on monetary policy and the US economy: Bullard suggested that the Fed's...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.222 million in the week ended November 12, compared to 0.225 million reported in...
SOLANA cryptocurrency fell nearly 5% during today's session and the pace of decline is accelerating after crypto exchanges Binance and OKX announced...
Pressure is mounting, short-term supports have been broken. D1 chart The DE30 is weakening this week. After a six-week rally, a correction may be...
Platinum futures plunged below psychological $1,000 level as top consumer China continued to grapple with rising Covid cases which made the possibility...
UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt delivered an Autumn budget statement today at 11:30 am GMT in the UK House of Commons. Hunt said that the plan...
With increasingly loud announcements of a looming recession on the one hand, and hopes of falling inflation giving the Fed a chance for a pivot on the...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) trades slightly higher in the premarket trading, following the release of an earnings report for fiscal Q3 (August-October period). Report...
Thursday's trading session on European markets brings mixed sentiment. The DE30 is trading just above the dash. Investors' attention today is focused...
Ukraine's infrastructure minister announced that Black Sea grain exports deal, brokered between Ukraine and Russia by Turkey and the United Nations,...
European indices set for higher opening Revision of European CPI data, second-tier releases from the US 4 Fed members scheduled to...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.83%, Dow Jones moved 0.12% lower and Nasdaq slumped 1.54%. Russell 2000...
European indices finished today's session lower, snapping a four-day winning streak, with German DAX dropped 1.0%, led by an over 6% loss in Mercedes...
The dollar strengthened slightly against the euro after Bloomberg sources at the European Central Bank indicated that policymakers will...
Shares of Carvana (CVNA.US), until recently still the fastest growing used car sales platform in the US, are under pressure today, losing nearly 13%. The...
Carnival (CCL.US) shares fell over 13.0% on Wednesday after the cruise line operator plans to increase the debt again. Company announced a $1 billion convertible...
USDIDX Let’s start our analysis from the USD index chart (USDIDX). One can notice on the D1 interval, we can see that the index continues to move...