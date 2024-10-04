NZDUSD - recommendation from Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
San Francisco Fed President Mary C. Daly gave an interview to CNBC television today in which she commented on the situation in the US: According...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected while gasoline...
US indices launched today's cash trading slightly lower US retail sales well above expectations Target (TGT.US) stock plunges on weak financial...
The share price of Advance Auto Parts (AAP.US), a leading provider of used car parts and service in the U.S., fell 15% today after opening the session...
Industrial production in the US decreased to -0.10 % in October, after downwardly revised 0.1% MoM decline in September and missing market consensus...
Canadian CPI inflation data for October was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Market expected headline price growth to remain unchanged at 6.9% YoY and actual...
US retail sales data for October was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be better than but it did not trigger any major moves...
The price of the major cryptocurrency has been receiving a narrow range between $16,000 and $17,000 for several days, signaling an imminent, renewed spike...
Wednesday's trading session on European markets brings mixed sentiment. The DE30 is trading lower and pricing in yesterday's geopolitical concerns...
Target Corporation (TGT.US), one of large US retailers, reported earnings for fiscal Q3 2023 today ahead of the Wall Street session open today. While the...
Economic calendar for the European trading session today is very light. A key macro release was UK CPI reading for October that was released at 7:00 am...
Oil jumped yesterday after news hit the market that Russian rockets overshot the territory of Ukraine and hit a village in Poland, a NATO member. So far,...
European indices set to open more or less flat Emergency meeting of NATO ambassadors US retail sales data for October due at 1:30...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher following a jump triggered by lower-than-expected US PPI reading for October. However, part of...
European indices extended gains into a fourth day on Tuesday, with German Dax up 0.46% as gains in technology sector outpaced poor performance of telecoms....
Russia's Defence Ministry described statements by Polish media and officials about Russian missiles hitting Polish territory as a deliberate provocation...
According to the Ukrainian side, oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have been suspended due to the drop...
During rocket attacks on Ukraine, one of the rockets hit Poland and caused damage to property and the death of two people, according to unconfirmed media...