Chart of the day - US100 (30.07.2024)
A big week for tech stock traders has arrived, with the earnings calendar being packed with releases from US Big Tech companies. Traders will be offered...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
German GDP report for Q2 2024 was released today at 9:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a flat annual growth, following a negative reading for Q1...
Spanish GDP report for Q2 2024 was released at 8:00 am BST today, with flash CPI data for July from the country being released simultaneously. GDP report...
European indices set for flat opening Q2 GDP reports from European countries Flash CPI readings for July from Spain and Germany Earnings reports...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mixed, although scale of the moves was small. S&P 500 gained 0.08%, Nasdaq moved 0.07% higher,...
The U.S. indices show a break in the rotation of capital from large to small companies. The S&P500 is up 0.3%, the Dow Jones remains at levels close...
Credit Agricole has issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following...
Credit Agricole has issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following...
Bitcoin opened the new trading week on a positive note. Donald Trump's euphoric comments in the context of the most popular cryptocurrency propelled...
The EURSD pair extends declines and breaks below the 200-day EMA after the Dallas Fed's industrial data reading, which came in below analysts'...
The consumer's weakness can be seen in McDonald's results. The company reported a surprising decline in terms of comparable sales, and in terms...
Nasdaq leads gains on Wall Street Bitcoin near $70,000 boosts crypto companies Tesla gains more than 2% after optimistic Morgan Stanley decision Markets...
US wheat prices dropped below local lows from late February and March last week and are now at their lowest levels in 4 years, heading toward the...
Slight improvement in sentiment at the start of the week Philips gains 9.5% after reporting quarterly results Merck KGaA raised its full-year...
Israeli shekel launched new week's trading on a weaker footing, following weekend developments in the Middle East. Israeli forces launched air strikes...
The week ahead is full of top-tier macro events, like release of US jobs data or rate decision from Fed, Bank of Japan or Bank of England. However, the...
Bitcoin gains 1.90% to $69600 fuelled by optimistic statements from politicians at a weekend conference in Nashville. All of the market's attention...
Heineken (HEIA.NL) launched new week's trading with a big bearish price gap and is now trading over 6% lower on the day. Company released earnings...
Financial markets are opening in an upbeat mood at the start of a very important week in which we will learn, among other things, interest rate decisions...