Economic calendar: US PPI inflation, German ZEW index
European stock markets set for higher opening US PPI inflation seen decelerating in October German ZEW index at 10:00 am GMT Futures...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower after a volatile session. S&P 500 dropped 0.89%, Dow Jones moved 0.63% lower and Nasdaq declined...
European indices finished today's session higher, with German DAX rose to its highest level since the beginning of June supported by news that China...
The current week will be full of statements from central bankers. Wall Street is expecting 'dovish language' on the wave of falling inflation in...
The cryptocurrency sector is recording a weak opening to the week. Cryptocurrencies still cannot recover from the bankruptcy of the FTX exchange, and investors...
Hasbro (HAS.US) stock tumbles over 8.0% at the beginning of new week following a double-downgrade to “underperform” from “buy”...
Major Wall Street indices launched today's session mixed, however moods improved later in the session partially thanks to some dovish comments from...
The latest data from the New York Fed showed that US consumer inflation expectations for 2023 increased to 5.9% in October from 5.4% in September, after...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the GBPJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The small technology company Immersion (IMMR.US), which operates in the haptic technology market and has significant intellectual value in the form of...
US indices launched today's cash trading slightly lower Fed Waller hawkish comments weigh on market sentiment AMD (AMD.US) stock surges after...
The following is a brief account of President Joe Biden's meeting with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China. The leaders met...
Wall Street earnings season for Q3 2022 is slowly heading for a close. While there is still plenty of companies left to report earnings, the majority of...
Roche shares lose after failed Alzheimer's drug test The first trading session in Europe this week brings modest gains in the indices, which...
OPEC released a monthly report on the oil market condition and outlook. Cartel of oil producers said that global economy entered a period of significant...
Roche Holding AG (ROG.CH) stock fell over 3.0% on Monday after the Swiss drug maker announced its Alzheimer's drug candidate called gantenerumab could...
Cryptocurrencies traded under pressure over the weekend and the drop extended into Monday's morning hours. Bitcoin traded down over 3% lower at one...