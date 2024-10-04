BREAKING: US crude stocks rise more than expected
Publication of today's report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
The crash of the cryptocurrency market has caused extraordinary investor activity. Almost all altcoins are losing although the eyes of traders are directed...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Control over Congress remain unclear Disney (DIS.US) stock plunges on weak quarterly results MicroStrategy...
Shares of Robinhood (HOOD.US), a company that offers a popular cryptocurrency trading platform, lost 20% yesterday and are trading lower today before the...
Disney (DIS.US) shares are losing ahead of the Wall Street open amid lower-than-expected revenue from key business segments, rising costs and lowered forecasts....
Wednesday's session on European markets brings mixed sentiment among investors. Today, investors' attention is focused on the Midterms results...
The votes are still being counted, but we are already seeing a very interesting clash for seats in the Senate and the House of Representatives. It turns...
Meta Platforms (META.US) is trading over 3% higher in premarket today after confirming earlier reports on massive lay-offs. Shares of the company gained...
FedEx (FDX.US), a US courier and logistics company, warned about deteriorating demand outlook yesterday. Mike Lenz, company's CFO, said that the company...
The cryptocurrency market reacted with panic to collapse of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX. FTX owner Sam Bankman-Fried's...
Early results from US midterm elections suggest that Republicans will get control over the House while Democrats will have control over the Senate. Such...
European indices set to open little changed Democrats seen retaining control over Senate, Republicans to take House Earnings reports...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. It was the third consecutive day of gains on Wall Street. S&P 500 gained 0.56%, Dow Jones...
The mid-term election in the US will take place today with Republicans expected to take over both houses of Congress. Statistically, after the...
Upbeat sentiment caused by news that news that Binance will acquire FTX to cover a liquidity crunch at the latter did not last very long. Binance Chief...
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO.US) lost over 10.0% during today's session after the videogame lowered its financial outlook for the year. Company's...
Today, Americans will be heading the polls in order to choose their candidates for Congress and local authorities. Of course, the most intense fight will...
BinanceCoin (BNB) cryptocurrency reacted euphorically to reports that Binance absorbed one of its main competitors, the FTX exchange: If the acquisition...
Alameda Research and FTX exchange owner, Sam Bankman-Fried reported on Twitter that the FTX has finally come to an agreement with Binance regarding...