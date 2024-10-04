📈US30 hit 10-week high💥
Major Wall Street indices rose on Tuesday as the market digested a slew of weak earnings reports and now await for the outcome of the US midterm elections...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing mounting losses, and the oil to the fire has been provided by the news that the FTX exchange has halted withdrawals....
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Midterm election in the US TripAdvisor (TRIP.US) stock plunges on weak quarterly earnings Major...
Corn price dropped to the lowest level since the beginning of October on Tuesday after recent USDA data pointed to higher corn seedlings and plantation...
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI.US) has released its Q3'22 results. Quarterly earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.68 per share, beating the consensus...
Lyft (LYFT.US) disappointed analysts with the release of weaker third-quarter results and a loss to rival Uber: Revenues: $1.05 billion and (22% increase...
Oil In spite of a relatively high oil prices compared to previous local lows, it may seem that market is not fully pricing in incoming drop in...
Tuesday's session on stock markets brings indecision among investors. The German DAX (DE30) index is struggling today against its 200-day exponential...
The cryptocurrency market has been spooked by a systemic threat from FTX, after a Coindesk report pointed to security vulnerabilities at Alameda Research,...
At the close of Wall Street, The Walt Disney Company (DIS.US) management team is expected to release financial results covering the last quarter of the...
FTX coin is in freefall today, trading 17% lower at press time. While the coin has bounced off the daily, it continues to trade under pressure dragging...
Americans will go to the poll stations today to vote in midterms elections. Control over the Congress is in the game and pre-election surveys suggest that...
European indices set for flat opening US midterms elections to be held today European retail sales data, API report on oil European...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher, led by Dow Jones. S&P 500 gained 0.96%, Nasdaq added 0.85% and Dow Jones moved 1.31%...
European indices finished today's session slightly higher with the German DAX rising 0.55% thanks to solid performance of travel shares,...
BioNTech (BNTX.US) stock erased early losses and rose over 1.0% on Monday even despite the fact that the biotechnology company reported a 43% decline...
The FTX cryptocurrency has suffered after comments from the Binance exchange and its owner Chanpeng Zhao. According to Popular CZ, most of the capital...
Cryptocurrencies are trying to maintain gains although Bitcoin and Ethereum are retreating from local peaks. The key event for risky assets will be Thursday's...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...