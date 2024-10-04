Three markets to watch next week
The Fed meeting as well as the US NFP report for October are already behind us but it does not mean that the next week will be in any way boring. Traders...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Significant improvement in market moods could be spotted during today's session as investors assessed a mixed US jobs report that may lead toward a...
Today's mixed data from the American labor market and speculation that Chinese authorities may ease strict Zero Covid policy caused euphoria among...
Puma's (PUM.DE) resigning CEO Bjorn Gulden is set to become the new head of its competitor Adidas (ADS.DE) at the end of the year - , German Manager...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US economy added more than expected jobs in October Starbucks (SBUX.US) stock rallies on upbeat...
We observe a strongly opposite reaction to the initial one after the publication of data from the US labor market. The NFP showed an increase of 216,000,...
NFP report for October was a key macro event of the day and as it is usually the case, the Canadian jobs report was released simultaneously. As expected,...
Highly anticipated NFP report was released at 12:30 pm GMT and showed the US economy unexpectedly added 261 k jobs in October, compared to upwardly...
Chinese indices rose sharply buoyed by renewed speculation over an imminent relaxation of China's COVID curbs. Recently, speculation about the lifting...
The last session in European markets this week brings an improvement in sentiment due to the possible lifting of part of China's Covidian tightening....
US jobs data for October (12:30 pm GMT) may provide some hints on what Fed will do at the end of the year. Fed made it clear that the labor market remains...
US dollar is weakening today and it is providing a boost for precious metals. Gold bounced off the $1,620 support zone yesterday for the third time since...
European indices set for higher opening Jobs data from the United States and Canada Final services PMIs from Europe Futures...
US indices deepened post-FOMC declines yesterday and finished another session lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.06%, Dow Jones moved 0.46% lower and Nasdaq...
European indices extended losses into a second day, with DAX down 0.95% led by losses in auto stocks after carmaker BMW warned that higher interest...
The bullish momentum of cryptocurrencies weakened yesterday after, Jerome Powell communicated that the Fed is still determined to raise interest rates,...
Gold prices fell further on Thursday, closing in on the lowest level since March 2020, after a hawkish Fed sent the dollar higher. During today’s...
Etsy (ETSY.US) shares jumped over 15.0% on Thursday after the online crafts marketplace posted solid quarterly results, saying its business remained strong...
Meta Platforms (META.US) shares settled below $90 today. The company is being dragged down by rising development and research spending on virtual reality...