Fed decision - was it really dovish?
The Fed has already announced its monetary policy decision and it was in-line with expectations, at least in terms of a rate move. However, judging by...
Market news
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Fed announced a monetary policy decision at 6:00 pm GMT. The US central bank delivered another 75 basis point rate hike, putting Fed funds rate in the...
Fed monetary policy decision is scheduled for 6:00 pm GMT today and is a key event of the week. Market expects another 75 basis point rate hike. Those...
Oil is trading higher today with WTI jumping above $90 per barrel for the first time since October 12, 2022. Media reports pointing to increased tensions...
Tupperware (TUP.US) is one of the worst performing US stocks today. Company's shares are trading around 40% lower after release of a disappointing...
Official report on a weekly change in US oil inventories was released at 2:30 pm GMT. Official report diverged from yesterday's API release by...
Cryptocurrencies are among the assets that have gained the most in recent days on a 'pivot' that has caused market risk appetite to rise: Wall...
US indices launch session slightly lower ADP employment report beats estimates, attention turns to Fed Bandwidth surges almost 50%...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.1494 Target:1.1200 Stop:...
Wednesday's session in stock markets was all about waiting for interest rate decisions in the US. In the morning, we learned PMI data from Europe,...
Shares of MetaPlatforms and Snap have seen a huge sell-off this year, not only because of the slowdown in the advertising sector and investor uncertainty...
ADP employment report for October was released today at 12:15 pm GMT. As a final hint ahead of the NFP release this Friday (12:30 pm GMT), the report was...
Wheat prices have fallen sharply today after Turkish President Erdogan announced that the security of the Ukrainian grain export corridor was ensured,...
Chip maker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) showed third-quarter results yesterday, after the Wall Street session closed. The report came in weaker than...
Over the past weeks, the number one topic has undoubtedly been central banks. Investors are now wondering whether, after a cycle of interest rate hikes...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.0944 Target:1.0700 Stop:...
NZDUSD pair jumped to a six week high on Wednesday, following a solid jobs report from New Zealand that supported the case for another significant interest...
European indices set for higher opening Fed rate decision at 6:00 pm GMT ADP report expected to show 195k jobs increase in October Stock markets...