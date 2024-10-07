Morning wrap (02.11.2022)
Three major US indices finished yesterday's session lower, while investors look ahead to today's Fed meeting. S&P 500 fell 0.41%, Dow Jones...
Market news
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
ISM: 50.2 (exp.: 50; prev.: 50.9) Employment subindes: 50 (prev.: 48,7) New orders subindex: 49.2 (prev.: 47.1) It seems that US economy is still...
Indices open higher after yesterday's heavy declines. The S&P 500 gains 1.0% at the open, while the Nasdaq gains 1.5% Marathon Oil and Phillips...
Lagarde announces further rate hikes, but decisions will be made from meeting to meeting Energy prices in Europe remain low, forecasts point to the...
Most of the European major indices gain more than 1% in the first session of November. Positive sentiment on the market is supported by huge earnings from...
Manufacturing PMI for October: 46.2 (first reading: 45.8). In September it was 48.4 The manufacturing sector is doing slightly better than preliminary...
The RBA raised interest rates today by 25 basis points, in line with market expectations. The main rate is currently at 2.85%. The RBA was one of the first...
November has begun! The month that is crucial for stocks due to Black Friday and for Midterm elections this year. Today is a day off in many European countries,...
The RBA raised interest rates by 25 basis points in line with market expectations (current rate 2.85%). AUD weakened after the decision but erased losses...
During the first session of the new trading week, we saw a deceleration of stock market gains, most of the major stock market indices from Europe ended...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry:...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Monday's session has seen a strengthening of the dollar, as well as increases in U.S. bond yields, translating into a pullback in the precious metals...
As reported by AP, Biden is expected to propose today to impose a windfall profits tax on oil companies. In response to the reports, companies in this...
Source: Polish Financial Supervision Authority Source: Bloomberg As we can see from the attached tables from Bloomberg Terminal...
The start of Monday's session on Wall Street brings a lower opening for most stock market benchmarks. Investors' attention today is focused...
The first trading session on European markets this week brings mixed sentiment. The DE30 is trading just above the dash and pricing in today's Eurozone...
Russia has withdrawn from the operation of the so-called Safe Export Corridor for grains, including Ukrainian wheat and corn, which are posting massive...
The US contract gas price is up 6%, while the spot price is even up nearly 10%. Prices in Europe are rising by 4-5%, while in the UK there is a price jump...