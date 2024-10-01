Morning Wrap (29.07.2024)
Asian and Pacific indices start the week with optimistic sentiments, hoping for dovish stances from central banks and positive macroeconomic data...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
U.S. indices ended the week on an optimistic note. At today's session opening, there was a rise primarily in smaller-cap companies. However,...
Charter Communications (CHTR.US) stock is up nearly 17% in today's session after the company reported second-quarter results that exceeded analysts'...
Investors will have a lot to digest next week as the calendar is filled with major events! Traders will receive interest rate decisions from 3 major central...
3M reported a robust second quarter, with adjusted earnings per diluted share rising to $1.93 from $1.39 the previous year, exceeding analysts' expectations...
Small-cap companies are once again favored by investors The dollar loses 0.15% Bond yields are also recorded lower Markets in the USA open...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for June: Real Personal Consumption: actual 0.2% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM; Personal...
European indices try to make up for week-end losses Better Hermes and EssilorLuxottica results bolster fashion market sentiment BASF loses 2.5%...
US CPI inflation for June fell to 3.0% year-on-year, a drop stronger than expected. However, CPI inflation remains above the PCE inflation indicator, which...
Japanese yen has been on the rise in recent days, with USDJPY experiencing a significant correction in the ongoing uptrend. JPY strength is driven by rising...
European indices set for flat opening US PCE data for June in the spotlight Earnings reports from 3M and Bristol-Myers Squibb European index...
Wall Street indices slumped by the end of yesterday's session and erased daily gains. S&P 500 finished 0.51% lower and Nasdaq slumped 0.93%....
Wall Street indices launched today's trading little changed, but managed to catch a bid later on. S&P 500 and Nasdaq trade 0.6% higher, Dow...
Honeywell International (HON.US) launched today's trading with a bearish price gap. Drop was triggered by release of Q2 2024 earnings report. While...
Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.US) launched today's trading with a big bearish price gap. Stock is down around 6% at press time. Company's stock is...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued a weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a 13...
Wall Street indices open more or less flat US500 tests 50-session moving average Viking Therapeutics surges 17% after Q2 earnings Edward Lifesciences...
A large economic data pack from the United States was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Among data released one can find flash GDP report for Q2 2024, as...