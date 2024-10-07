Meta Platforms sinks after earnings report 📉 Shares at 2016 lows
Mark Zuckerberg's company, Meta Platforms (META.US) i.e. the former Facebook after yesterday's session showed surprisingly weak Q3 financial results,...
Market news
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
The European Central Bank delivered a 75 basis point rate hike, in-line with market expectations. Statement also showed that interest rates are expected...
Policy decision announcement from the European Central Bank is drawing near. Money markets expect another 75 basis point rate hike and similar are expectations...
Caterpillar (CAT.US), one of the world's leading manufacturers of heavy machinery, reported results for calendar Q3 2022 today ahead of the Wall Street...
European indices trade mostly lower Germany consumer sentiment edges higher Lufthansa (LHA.DE) stock gain on upbeat forecast European indices...
Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) is trading over 10% lower today following the release of an earnings report for Q3 2022. The Swiss bank reported a massive net...
Rate decision from the European Central Bank is the main macro event of the day. Another 75 basis point rate hike looks like a done deal so attention will...
European indices open little changed ECB decision due at 1:15 pm BST, US Q3 GDP at 1:30 pm BST Amazon and Apple to report earnings...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower, with tech shares underperforming the most as disappointing earnings from Microsoft and Alphabet...
European indices erased early losses and finished today's session higher, with DAX rising over 1% supported by upbeat results from Deutsche Bank...
Boeing (BA.US) shares fell over 3.0% on Wednesday after the plane maker posted an unexpected quarterly loss of $3.3 billion and revenue that fell below...
Major Wall Street indices gain some traction in the afternoon amid growing speculation that the Fed will slow down its aggressive tightening. Market...
Cryptocurrencies extends yesterday's caused by the liquidation of short positions and an improvement of market sentiment: Market volatility has...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some minor moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped more than expected...
The Bank of Canada raised the target for its overnight rate by 50bps to 3.75% in its October meeting, below broad expectations that pointed to a more...
The Bank of Canada unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate by only 50 bps to 3.75 % while the markets expected a 75 bps increase to...
US indices launched today's cash trading mixed US100 dragged down by Alphabet and Microsoft Spotify (SPOT.US) stock plunges on mixed quarterly...
Meta Platforms (META.US), formerly known as Facebook, will report earnings for calendar Q3 2022 today after the close of the Wall Street session. Company...
European indices trade mostly lower DE30 is testing downward trendline Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) stock retargets despite upbeat quarterly figures Majority...