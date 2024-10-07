Charts of the week: Ethereum, GOLD, NATGAS (26.10.2022)
GOLD Gold, like other precious metals, is benefiting from a weaker dollar. On the chart of gold on the H4 interval, one can see an inverted head-and-shoulders...
Market news
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Two US mega-tech companies - Alphabet (GOOGL.US) and Microsoft (MSFT.US) - released earnings reports for calendar Q3 2022 yesterday after the close of...
Rate decision from European Central Bank is one of the top macro events of the week. The ECB will announce its next decision on Thursday at 1:15 pm BST...
EURUSD climbed back above the key psychological level this morning. The main currency pair is making a break above 1.00 handle ahead of tomorrow's...
Rate decision from Bank of Canada at 3:00 pm BST today is a key macro event of the day. The Canadian central bank is expected to deliver a 75 basis point...
European indices set for flat opening Bank of Canada expected to deliver 75 bp rate hike Meta Platforms, Boeing and Kraft-Heinz among...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher, marking a third bullish session in a row. S&P 500 gained 1.63%, Dow Jones moved 1.07% higher...
European indices managed to close higher after a volatile session, with the German DAX rising 0.94% boosted by a slew of better-than-expected earnings...
Cryptocurrencies benefit from an improvement of sentiment that has been visible in the stock market for several days. The Ethereum price jumped to its...
Xerox (XRX.US) shares tumbled more than 16.0% on Tuesday after the office equipment maker posted disappointing quarterly figures. Company earned...
Cryptocurrencies are resuming their upward movement amid an almost euphoric atmosphere on Wall Street. Bitcoin is trading around $20,100, Ethereum is testing...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a LONG position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
During Tuesday's session we can observe a solid performance of major stock indices. Despite the fact that the beginning of the session in Europe did...
The EURUSD pair rose sharply during Tuesday's session as sentiment improved on global markets. Let's check the technical situation of the main...
Sports footwear and apparel manufacturer Adidas (ADS.DE) has announced that it has terminated its marketing agreement with rapper Kanye West. The reason...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 102.5 in October, from the previous month's downwardly revised 107.8 and...
The British Pound is by far the strongest currency in the G10 today. The dollar was gaining in the first part of the session, but a significant drop in...
US indices launched today's cash trading mixed US500 tests major resistance zone Earnings reports from Alphabet and Microsoft after market close General...
Wall Street's beating expectations with results from General Motors (GM.US) and UPS (UPS.US) complemented Coca Cola's successful quarterly report. General...