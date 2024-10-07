Wall Street earnings season - previews Alphabet, Microsoft, Visa
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) Expectations: Earnings per share (EPS): $1.26 Revenue: $70.68 billion This compares with earnings of $1.40 per share...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
he U.S. segment giant Coca Cola (KO.US) today delivered a financial report that again positively surprised analysts. The company raised its annual growth...
European indices trade higher on Tuesday DE30 bounced off resistance at 12950 pts Adidas AG (ADS.DE) plans to end partnership with Kanye West DE30...
Oil US President Biden announced an additional strategic oil reserve release but it did not have an impact on the market Biden is also...
Bitcoin is holding above $19,300, while Ethereum is trading above $1,340. According to analysts at Bank of America, Bitcoin can serve as a 'safe haven'...
Amazon is set to release its results next week in what could be a crucial report. Stocks have rallied more than 14% in recent days as investors grapple...
Today as well as the next two days may be crucial for the US tech sector as 5 mega-tech companies are set to report earnings for calendar Q3 2022. First...
German IFO indices for October were released at 9:00 am BST today and the report came in better-than-expected. Current Assessment index dipped from 94.5...
European indices launch session higher Earnings reports from Alphabet and Microsoft Conference Board index for October due at 3:00...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher with Dow Jones leading gains. S&P 500 gained 1.19%, Dow Jones moved 1.34% higher and Nasdaq...
European indices finished today’s session with solid gains. German DAX and CAC40 added over 1.5% each led by gains in utilities and industrial...
Gold today tested double-low formation around $ 1,620 an ounce with a neckline around $ 1,725 an ounce. Therefore, it can be seen that the range of potential...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell over 3.0% on Monday after the most popular EV maker lowered prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China...
The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI plunged to 49.9 in October from 52 in September, well below analysts’ estimates of 51 and marking the sector’s...
Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese companies are losing mightily on the wave of the Chinese stock market crash and concerns about possible delisting from U.S....
The beginning of this week is marked by the continuation of the bullish movement in EUR/USD. However, a deterioration in market sentiment could constrain...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Tesla (TSLA.US) cut price of its vehicles in China Chinese tech stocks listed in the US under...
US Manufacturing PMI decreased to 49.90 in October from 52.0 in September, below forecasts of 51.0, preliminary estimates showed. US Services...
Penny Mordaunt withdraws her candidacy. Sunak previously received official support from half of the MPs. In real terms, this means that Rishi Sunak will...