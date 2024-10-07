Market Insight: 5 stocks good to know before midterm elections US (part 1)
Mid-term elections (so-called mid-term elections) to the US Congress will be held as early as Tuesday, November 8. Representatives of the Democratic party,...
Market news
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Mid-term elections (so-called mid-term elections) to the US Congress will be held as early as Tuesday, November 8. Representatives of the Democratic party,...
Gas prices in the Netherlands drop below EUR 100 / MWh for the first time since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. This is due to the fact that warehouses...
Today we are seeing a massive discount in Chinese stocks. Xi Jinping's consolidation of power has raised concerns and worsened investor sentiment: China's...
European indices trade higher on Monday DE30 approaches resistance at 12950 pts Airbus (AIR.DE) close to finalize a deal with Saudi Arabia European...
Bitcoin soared near $19,700 after markets reacted positively to The Wall Street Journal's reports of a lower rate hike at the Fed's December meeting....
The US earnings season is in full swing and the week has begun that is seen by many as the most important during the whole earnings marathon. This is because...
Rishi Sunak, a Chancellor of Exchequer in Johnson's cabinet, emerged as a frontrunner to succeed Liz Truss as the next Prime Minister of the United...
Huntington Ingallss (HII.US) is a leading designer of warships for the US Navy, alongside General Dynamics. The company was spun off in 2011 from the Ship...
Chinese indices are in freefall today. A sell-off is explained as reaction to Chinese Communist Party congress that saw President Xi secure a third 5-year...
Flash PMIs for October are key points in today's economic calendar. As usual, focus in Europe was mostly on releases from France and Germany. French...
European indices set for higher opening Flash PMIs for October dominate calendar 5 US mega techs to report earnings this week European...
Indices from Asia Pacific traded mixed during the first session of the week. While indices from Australia, Japan and South Korea traded 0.5-1.5%...
European indices finished today's session mostly lower with German DAX down 0.29% led by declines in real estate companies. FTSE 100 rose 0.37%...
American Express (AXP.US) stock fell nearly 5.0% on Friday despite the fact that the financial services company reported better than expected quarterly...
The USDJPY pair extended its downward move in the afternoon, falling over 2.0% as a likely result of intervention from the Japanese Ministry of Finance....
This week was wild with UK Prime Minister Truss resigning following a failed attempt to introduce massive tax cuts. GBP will remain in the spotlight as...
Just as cars cannot drive without having oil in the tank or a charged battery, the market for new technologies cannot develop without silicon integrated...
In the afternoon we can observe some dollar weakness as chances for an extra FOMC rate hike this year and a higher terminal top are diminishing following...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Hopes that the Fed will eventually slow down rate hikes support bullish sentiment Twitter (TWTR.US)...