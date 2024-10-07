US OPEN: Wall Street rebounds on hopes the Fed will slow rate hikes
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Hopes that the Fed will eventually slow down rate hikes support bullish sentiment Twitter (TWTR.US)...
Market news
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Stock markets and other risk-related instruments rebounded dynamically after unofficial news from WSJ, whose informant, Nikc Timaraos, informed about possible...
Bitcoin is slipping below $19,000. U.S. index contracts point to a flat opening, with a slight bearish advantage. The NASDAQ is losing after Snap's...
Canada retail sales data for August was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be better than expected but it did not trigger any...
Adidas (ADS.DE) stock tumbled more than 10.0% as the apparel maker lowered its full-year financial guidance, citing weaker demand. The German...
GBPUSD continues yesterday's downward move started after Truss resigned as prime minister. In the last hour, we observe a slight recovery, but it may...
Filecoin is the cryptocurrency of a project that creates a decentralized platform for data storage. Its creators have partnerships with Harvard University...
DE30 loses nearly 1.5% Adidas cuts forecasts for 2022 Deutsche Bank lays off bankers in the US and UK Friday's session...
Snap (SNAP.US) once again negatively disappointed Wall Street with decelerating earnings and deepens a 27% discount to its shares before the market open....
EIA report released yesterday showed US natural gas inventories increasing 111 billion cubic feet in the previous week. It was higher build-up than expected...
EURCAD may see some volatility today. Firstly, the EU summit begins today and representatives of EU member countries will work on the details of the natural...
European indices launch session lower EU summit begins, members to discuss details of natural gas price cap Retail sales data from...
US indices deepened Wednesday's declines yesterday and finished lower for the second day in a row. S&P 500 dropped 0.80%, Dow Jones moved...
European indices finished today's session slightly higher, with DAX and CAC40 rising 0.20% and 0.76%, respectively, led by gains in tech and...
Major Wall Street indices erased most of the early gains, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield jumped above 4.20% and the dollar strengthened slightly...
IBM (IBM.US) stock rose over 4.0% on Thursday after the iconic technology company posted upbeat quarterly results and lifted its full-year financial outlook...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas de/increased by 111 billion cubic feet for the week...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US100 tests major support Tesla (TSLA.US) posted mixed quarterly figures Major...