DE30 oscillates between two retracements
The leading index has fully recovered from the initial losses. D1 chart The DE30 is trying to defend a key support area on Thursday - Wednesday's...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation today in a statement at 1:30 pm BST. This comes after a day-long chatter about such a possibility....
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.214 million in the week ended October 15, compared to 0.228 million reported in...
JP Morgan Chase reported results on Friday that exceeded analysts' forecasts and helped temporarily calm the mood of investors worried about the health...
US electric car maker Tesla (TSLA.US) reported financial results after yesterday's session, which disappointed analysts with decelerating revenue growth....
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey delivered a bigger-than-expected rate cut today. Market expected CBRT to lower the 1-week repo rate...
Thursday's session in European stock markets brings declines in the main stock market benchmarks. The DAX loses nearly 1% and goes below the minima...
Japanese yen weakness is a topic of the morning with USDJPY jumping above 150.00 mark for the first time in 32-years. JPY is also underperforming against...
The Japanese yen continues to weaken amid lack of policy tightening from the Bank of Japan. USDJPY jumped above 150.00 today for the first time since 1990,...
European indices open little changed CBRT expected to deliver 100 bp rate cut today Speeches from Fed Harker and Fed Bowman European...
Wall Street indices moved lower yesterday as the early-week rally was stopped. S&P 500 dropped 0.67%, Dow Jones moved 0.33% lower and Nasdaq...
European indices finished today's session mostly lower, snapping a four-day winning streak, with Dax falling 0.19% as traders digested new CPI reports,...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
ASML (ASML.US) ADRs jumped over 6.0% after the chipmaker posted better than expected quarterly earnings and revenue figures including record new orders. Company...
Let’s start today’s analysis with the Dow Jones (US30) index, which recently launched an upward correction and broke above local resistance...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude fell unexpectedly, while gasoline stockpiles dropped...
Cryptocurrencies continue to remain in consolidation, with Bitcoin forced to defend $19,000 levels and Ethereum once again settling below $1,300: The...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US2000 bounced off major resistance Upbeat earnings from Netflix (NFLX.US) and United Airlines...
Gold fell more than 1%, while silver tumbled 1.5% during today’s session amid a stronger US dollar, which is the top performer among major currencies....