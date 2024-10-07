US OPEN: Wall Street extends rally on upbeat earnings
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US industrial production above expectations Upbeat earnings of Goldman Sachs (GS.US) and Johnson...
Market news
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Industrial production in the US increased 0.4% in September, after an upwardly revised -0.1% MoM decline in August and above market consensus...
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) stock jumped to two-month high after the drug and consumer products company posted solid figures for third-quarter 2022...
PM Truss apologizes but insider continue to demand her resignation BoE rejects FT report on another delay to QT start Markets price...
Goldman Sachs (GS.US) today reported third quarter results that beat analysts' expectations on both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue: The results...
Oil US is expected to release more oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserves in order to bring down fuel prices It should be noted that midterms...
Tesla (TSLA.US) has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 since the beginning of the year, losing more than 38%, compared to the 24% drop in the...
DAX struggles to overcome 23.6% retracement Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) has initiated the sale of its U.S. asset management division Siemens Healthineers...
Streaming giant Netflix (NFLX.US) will report third-quarter financial results before the US session opens. Wall Street may prove extremely sensitive to...
US indices rallied yesterday with tech shares being top performers. Nasdaq-100 index (US100) gained almost 3.5% yesterday while S&P 500 and Dow Jones...
European indices set for higher opening German ZEW index for October, US industrial production for September Earnings from Goldman...
Wall Street rallied yesterday with all major US indices posting big gains. S&P 500 added 2.65%, Dow Jones gained 1.86% while Nasdaq rallied 3.43%....
European indices extended gains for the third session on Monday, with the German DAX up nearly 2% led by banks, real estate and travel and leisure...
The new UK treasury secretary indicated that he intends to restore confidence in the markets in the near future. Hunt will increase the number of advisors...
Splunk (SPLK.US) stock jumped briefly by 10.0% following a Wall Street Journal report that activist investor Starboard Value has taken a near 5% stake...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
NATGAS price tumbled below $6/MMBtu on Monday, a level not seen since beginning of July 2022 as the latest EIA report showed that US utilities added 125...
Market sentiment improved significantly at the start of the new week, partially thanks to better-than-expected quarterly results from Bank of America....