Ford reports falling profitability and declines more than 13% in pre-opening trading 📊
Ford Motor (F.US) recorded a strong decline in operating profit in 2Q24 despite an increase in sales. The main reason turned out to be higher-than-expected...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
Ford Motor (F.US) recorded a strong decline in operating profit in 2Q24 despite an increase in sales. The main reason turned out to be higher-than-expected...
Tesla plunges over 12% after Q2 2024 earnings Company's Q2 profits disappointed significantly Big deterioration in core automotive margin Revenue...
European indices extend declines Kering drops more than 6% after earnings release Nearly 9% bump on Stellantis shares General market...
The US GDP report is probably the most important macro reading this week. It is expected that the second quarter was better than the previous one, although...
USDJPY fell 0.65% to 152.7300 today, recording its biggest monthly decline since November 2022. From peaks above 161.0000, the decline already exceeds...
Today's macroeconomic calendar includes several interesting items, including the preliminary GDP report for the Q2 of 2024 in the USA and the June...
Asia-Pacific indices are losing, extending declines after Wall Street indices closed lower. Indexes from China are losing between 1.20-1.50%, Japan's...
Wall Street indices are trading lower, with the downward move being driven by tech sector. S&P 500 trades 1.7% lower, Nasdaq slumps 2.8%, while...
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is set to release its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, after the closing bell. Investors...
Lamb Weston (LW.US) is the worst performing S&P 500 member today, slumping around 27% at press time. The plunge was triggered by release of a dismal...
USDJPY pair is dropping below 155 today, with the yen gaining over 1% for the second consecutive day, driven by several factors. NBH television reported...
US Department of Energy (DOE) issued an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show declines in oil...
US new home sales data for June was released at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show a sales increasing 3.4% MoM, from 619 thousand in May to 641 thousand...
Bank of Canada announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 2:45 pm BST. Bank was expected to deliver the second 25 basis point rate cut this...
02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for July: S&P Global Services PMI: actual 56.0; forecast 54.7; previous 55.3; S&P...
Wall Street indices open lower Disappointing earnings from Tesla and Alphabet weigh on market sentiment US100 drops to 1-month low AT&T gains...
European indices stop the upward wave LVMH's results put pressure on companies from the luxury goods sector flatexDEGIRO with better than expected...
Japanese yen caught a bid today, with USDJPY briefly dropping to the lowest level since mid-May 2024. Strengthening of Japanese yen was triggered by Reuters...
LVMH (MC.FR) shares are losing nearly 4% in today's session and are sliding to their lowest levels in six months after disappointing results from the...