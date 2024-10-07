DAX gains ahead of US CPI reading
Thursday's session on stock markets from the Old Continent brings better sentiment among major benchmarks. The Dax is trading up nearly 1%, and investors'...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The US CPI report for September scheduled for 1:30 pm BST is a key point in today's economic calendar. Market expects US price growth to decelerate....
The German benchmark index rallies ahead of US inflation data. D1 chart The DE30 is defending Monday's daily low for the third time this...
This morning, the gas market was shocked by news from the Norwegian gas processing plant Nyhamna which processes natural gas from the offshore Ormen Lange...
The USDJPY pair bounced off 1998 high around 147.00 as Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki again reiterated that the government was ready to take...
European indices set for slightly lower opening US CPI data for September expected to show deceleration DOE reports on oil and gas inventories Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's session slightly lower. The S & P 500 and Nasdaq extended losing streak to 6 days yesterday, dropping 0.33%...
European indices finished today's session slightly lower with the German DAX falling 0.39% as poor performance of the banking sector...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place in September has just been released. The publication did not bring much surprise. Minutes are hawkish but...
Cameco (CCJ.US) stock fell 15.0% after the Canadian uranium producer joined forces with power plant operator Brookfield Renewable Partners in order to...
White House is considering a ban on Russian aluminium in response to Kremlin military escalation in Ukraine. This metal was not subject to earlier sanctions...
The EURUSD pair managed to erase most of today's losses following fresh comments from Fed Kashkari. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President said...
WTI oil extends losses into a third day without any clear catalysts. Sell-off accelerated after weak PPI reading amid stronger USD. Earlier OPEC revealed...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods PPI above expectations Intel (INTC.US) plans mass lay-offs Major Wall Street indices...
Fresh US PPI inflation data weighed on market sentiment and now investors' attention shifts toward FOMC Minutes which will be released at 7:00 pm BST....
Producer Prices in the US decreased to8.5%YoY in September from 8.7% in the previous month, still above market expectations of 8.4%. On a...
Pepsico's (PEP.US) results topped analysts' expectations for the third consecutive quarter. Along with the successful results, the company raised...
Wednesday's session on stock markets from the Old Continent brings mixed sentiment among investors. The reading of the day is the Fed Minutes, which...
OPEC+ surprised with its decision to cut its production target sharply, leading to a potential reversal of the downward trend in the oil market. On the...