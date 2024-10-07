Chart of the day - GBPUSD (11.10.2022)
The UK jobs report for August released this morning turned out to be better than the market had expected. Unemployment rate dropped from 3.6 to 3.5% while...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
European indices set for flat opening A number of central bankers' set to speak Better-than-expected jobs data from UK European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower, following into footsteps of their European peers. S&P 500 dropped 0.75%, Dow Jones moved 0.32%...
European indices closed today's session in mixed moods, with the German DAX finishing almost flat as rising tensions between Russia-Ukraine tensions,...
Ford (F.US), General Motors (GM.US) - shares of both automakers fell 6.8% and 5.4% respectively after UBS downgrade. Investment banks believe that the...
USD remains the dominant force on the Forex market at the beginning of the new week. The dollar index strengthened for a fourth consecutive session...
Risk-off sentiment is again present at the start of this week, with equities once again under pressure while US dollar pressures the major currency pairs. EUR/USD...
US100 fell 1.4% on Monday as investors reassessed the outlook for monetary policy while awaiting a busy week for earnings reports and FOMC Minutes on Wednesday. ...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Chicago Fed President Charles L. Evans indicated that the Federal Reserve can 'relatively quickly' reduce inflation without a surge in unemployment...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US500 bounced off key support zone Tesla (TSLA.US) posted a record amount of deliveries...
BoE surprised the markets today with a decision to increase the limit of daily purchases of bonds as part of the emergency purchases, which is expected...
Rivian Automotive (RIVN.US) stock plunged over 7.5% before the opening bell after the EV maker decided to recall 13,000 cars because the fastener to the...
Cryptocurrencies showed resilience on Friday by cushioning well the declines in major stock market indices. Is this enough to trumpet an oversold and imminent...
Indices from the Old Continent discount attacks in Ukraine Senitx sentiment worse than expectations The first trading session in...
An increase in risk aversion can be spotted on the markets at the beginning of a new week. Explosions that struck Crimean Bridge over the weekend as well...
European indices set to open lower Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities dent moods FOMC minutes and US CPI inflation in the...
Risk-off moods could be spotted on indices from Asia-Pacific during the first session of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.4% while Chinese indices...