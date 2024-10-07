Crypto reacts ahead of Wall Street opening 📈
Bitcoin continues to hold above $20,000, and Ethereum is trading near $1,370. Markets are positioning themselves for tomorrow's NFP reading from the...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The number of Americans filling for jobless claims raised to 0.219 million compared to 0.193 million reported in the previous week....
DE30 notes moderate declines German industrial orders below expectations (actual: -2.4% m/m; forecast: -0.8% m/m) Thursday's...
Minutes from the latest ECB meeting have just been released, however impact on market is rather limited. Here are key takeaways from the document: Inflation...
Increasing nervousness on Credits Suisse shares due to the restructuring underway since late July and deteriorating financial results may indicate that...
WTI crude futures traded near $88.00 per barrel on Thursday, having rallied more than 10% so far this week as OPEC+ agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels...
European indices set for slightly higher opening ECB minutes release at 12:30 pm BST US jobless claims at 1:30 pm BST Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 fell 0.20%, Dow Jones dropped 0.14% and Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Russell 2000 fell 0.74%. Indices...
European indices snapped a three-day winning streak on Wednesday, with German DAX falling 1.21% following another slew of weak economic data. Revised...
Tesla Inc (TSLA.US) stock fell nearly 6.0% on Wednesday as CEO Elon Musk's renewed proposal to buy Twitter Inc (TWTR.US) puts pressure on the electric-car...
OIL.WTI We will start today's analysis with the crude oil chart, where volatility has recently increased. Looking at the D1 interval, OIL.WTI hit...
The British pound depreciated more than 1.5% to below $1.13 from a three-week high of $1.15, after PM Liz Truss said the Conservative party will always...
Ahead of Friday's highly anticipated NFP figures, today's ADP showed that private businesses in the US created 208K jobs in September, above upwardly...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell unexpectedly, while...
Redwire (RDW.US) is a U.S.based small company that supplies advanced parts and components to the space industry. The company announced the planned acquisition...
The ISM Services PMI for the US fell to 56.7 in September from 56.9 in the previous month, however beating analysts’ expectations of 56.0. Based...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher ADP above expectations Bionano Genomics (BNGO.US) stock surges after positive OGM study Major...
The OPEC + meeting has started. The first reports say that production is cut by 2 million barrels per day. However, on closer inspection, the cuts are...
ADP report on change in US employment in September was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 200k jobs following a 132k increase...