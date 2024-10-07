Crypto news: Cryptocurrencies are waiting for Wall Street opening
Bitcoin still has a clear problem with breaking above $20,000 which raises the risk of capitulation, the king of cryptocurrencies is trading at $19,200....
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
DE30 loses at start of week Credit Suisse puts pressure on financial institutions This week's first trading session on...
Oil is posting big gains today with both Brent and WTI trading 4% higher. Rally was triggered by media reports suggesting that OPEC+ may decide for a big...
The shares of Swiss bank Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) are losing more than 8.5% at the start of today's session, despite assurances from the CEO that the...
European markets set for slightly lower opening GBP gains as UK government drops plan of tax cut for high earners ISM manufacturing...
GBPUSD is on the move this morning, following a BBC report. BBC reported that a plan of cutting tax rate for high earners from 45% to 40% may be scrapped...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today. Nikkei gained 0.5% while S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.3%. Liquidity was thinner due to market holidays...
European indices jumped over 1% on the last trading day of the month, however were down for the third consecutive quarter, the longest losing streak...
Nike (NKE.US) stock fell over 11.0% on Friday as better-than-expected quarterly results were overshadowed by excess inventory levels. Other retailers were...
Core PCE prices in the US, which exclude food and energy, jumped by 0.6% mom in August, rising from the revised stall in the previous month and slightly...
Next week on the markets is set to be another interesting one, given a number of top-tier macro releases and events scheduled. Focus will be mostly on...
Oil prices fell sharply at the beginning of the US session. It seems that the release of PCE inflation report, which showed rising price pressure, rather...
Meta Platforms' stock has been the biggest disappointment of all US technology companies this year, enjoying a capitalization of more than $1 trillion...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised lower to 58.6 in September from a preliminary of 59.5, still above 58.2...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Core PCE inflation above expectations Nike (NKE.US) stock sinks as inventories level increase Rent-A-Center...
Cryptocurrencies are behaving relatively calmly ahead of the weekend. Bitcoin is holding near $19,400, the price of Ethereum is oscillating around $1,340...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy rose 0.6% month-over-month in August, following 0.1% gain in July and above market expectations...
Today at 1:30 pm BST investors will be served with PCE inflation data, the preferred measure by the Federal Reserve. Of course, today's readings will...
DE30 tries to make up for end-of-week losses Nike's gross margin spoils the mood around Adidas and Puma stocks The last...