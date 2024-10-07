Economic calendar: Inflation data from Europe, BoE speakers
European index futures erase premarket gains German inflation data for September in focus BoE speakers likely to face QE questions Futures...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
US indices recovered from early-session losses yesterday and finished trading with significant gains. S&P 500 jumped 1.97%, Dow Jones moved 1.88%...
Wall Street indexes are gaining today and bouncing back above the minimums of June this year. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are up 1.7% and 1.5%,...
Netflix (NFLX.US) stock rose nearly 8.0% after Atlantic Equities upgraded the streaming giant to overweight from neutral and increased its price target...
Major Wall Street indices erased early losses and are adding over 1% as traders took advantage of lower valuations following a selloff that pushed US stocks...
Precious metals are trying to regain some ground following the recent sell-off. Gold jumped above $1650 per ounce, while silver managed to erase early...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Publication of both reports from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories unexpectedly fell, while gasoline...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US100 hoovers near key support Apple Inc (AAPL.US) slashed production targets Major Wall...
The cryptocurrency market started today in a weak mood, but it was clearly improved by a dovish statement from the Bank of England, which intends to buy...
Apple (AAPL.US) stock fell 4.0% in premarket after tech giant had shelved its plan to increase production of its new iPhones due to low demand, according...
DE30 under bearish pressure Biogen supports health care company valuations Weak sentiment among financial companies Wednesday's...
Bank of England issued a statement saying that it will carry out temporary purchases of long-dated UK bonds starting from today (September 28, 2022) and...
Shares of Biogen, a US biotech company, trade around 50% higher in premarket today. Shares rally following results of an Alzheimer drug (Lecanemab) trial...
Spare for brief moments of euphoria and recovery, risk-off moods continue to dominate on the global markets. USD is one the rise while risk assets, like...
European indices set for lower opening Second-tier data from the US in the afternoon Speeches from ECB, BoE and Fed members throughout...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed after a volatile session. S&P 500 dropped 0.21%, Dow Jones moved 0.43% lower while Nasdaq gained...
European indices finished today's session mostly lower, with DAX hitting a fresh two-year low as another set of hawkish comments from central...
Hertz (HTZ1.US) stock jumped over 4.0% on Tuesday after the rental car giant unveiled a new partnership with BP’s (BP.US) to build a network of EV...