BREAKING: US30 plunges to its lowest level since November 2020
Major Wall Street indices failed to uphold early bullish momentum and resumed downward move in the evening. S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell 0.7% and 0.6%,...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
Citi issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.0759 Target:1.0000 Stop:...
Risk-off sentiment persists in the market after the weekend. Despite rebound attempts sellers still hold the initiative and the DE30 index remains...
Oil prices rose sharply after Reuters, citing anonymous sources, reported that Russia at the next OPEC + meeting, which will be held on October 5, will...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 108.0 in September, from the previous month's 103.2 and compared to market...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US2000 bounces off major support Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP.US) stock slides after Goldman downgrade US...
There are two different things that will be in the spotlight on Amazon's (AMZN.US) Q4 guidance that the market is not paying attention to. Amazon's...
New orders for US manufactured durable goods fell to -0.2% month-over-month in August, extending losses from -0.1% decrease in July and below market...
U.S. retail giant Walmart (WMT.US) yesterday informed investors of a deal with Roblox (RBLX.US) and the opening of two immersive experiences in the virtual...
Energy companies unwind recent declines DE30 records moderate gains Tuesday's trading session on the German market brings moderate...
Cryptocurrencies are doing quite well today, we see an influx of positive sentiment despite the negative sentiment on the indices: Bitcoin and Ethereum...
Oil Oil companies prepare for hurricanes in the United States - BP and Chevron limit production in the Gulf of Mexico Early estimates...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Nord Stream AG informed that it has found leaks and damages in 3 separate pipelines of Nord Stream gas system. Moreover, the company said that it is unable...
Cryptocurrencies are the best performing asset class on Tuesday. There is no clear, crypto-related reason behind today's rally and therefore it can...
European indices set for higher opening Durable goods orders and CB consumer confidence data in the afternoon Number of Fed, ECB...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.03%, Dow Jones moved 1.11% and Nasdaq dropped 0.60%. Russell 2000 moved...
European indices finished today's session lower after unsuccessful rebound attempt as markets weighed the impact of an impending win by Italy's...
Oil prices are clearly being weighed down by a strong dollar index at 20-year highs and fears of a global recession causing a drop in demand for crude. Currently,...