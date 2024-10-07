Lyft stock plunges after UBS downgrade
Lyft (LYFT.US) stock fell over 3.0% on Monday after UBS downgraded the ride-hailing company to neutral from buy as its driver survey pointed that drivers...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
Lyft (LYFT.US) stock fell over 3.0% on Monday after UBS downgraded the ride-hailing company to neutral from buy as its driver survey pointed that drivers...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
British pound is once again facing selling pressure as special statement from the BoE did not provide any groundbreaking news and lowered expectations...
Christine Lagarde spoke today on monetary policy: We want to keep raising the interest rate in order to lower inflation Further rate hikes...
Tesla's shares though have lost 31% in a year and are giving back much of the gains from the pandemic period, when the price rose from $35 to nearly...
The price of gas in the US and in Europe continues to decline, despite still high uncertainty about the winter. Of course, preliminary weather forecasts...
Porsche AG - the famous manufacturer of the iconic 911 model - is going public. The planned IPO is expected to take place as early as September 29. What...
The collapse of the British pound was a big event on Friday and at the beginning of today's session. GBPUSD has already recovered from losses as investors...
The start of Monday's session was marked by risk-off sentiment, however, market sentiment improved during the European session. Daily...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US2000 is trading near key support Las Vegas Sands (LVS.US) surges as Macau eases restrictions US...
Digital assets are starting the week in a mixed mood, with Bitcoin having serious trouble staying above $19,000. Ethereum is trading below $1,300 per token...
The British pound extended sell-off on Monday morning. On Friday GBPUSD pair fell more than 3% and this morning price plunged by another 4% ! Even though...
Worse than expected Ifo reading DE30 close to new lows! This week's first German trading session brings mixed sentiment...
GBP is making the headlines today due to a massive crash of the currency. The British pound has been in freefall since Friday, following the announcement...
European indices set for lower opening GBPUSD crashes to a record low German IFO index for September due at 9:00 am BST European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific trade lower at the beginning of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 drops 1.4%, Nikkei trades 2.6% lower and Kospi plunges 3%....
The final session of the week saw a deepening of the stock market's discount and a strengthening of the US dollar, which has to do, among other things,...
The marathon of central bank decisions is over. Strong signals of continued monetary tightening in developed countries put pressure on risk assets...
Meta Platforms' stock price continues its drastic sell-off. The company is being weighed down by costly product launches related to the Metaverse trend...