US30 at lowest levels this year
The depreciation on risky assets takes a turn for the worse in the second half of the session. US stock indices began trading with downward gaps, and the...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The depreciation on risky assets takes a turn for the worse in the second half of the session. US stock indices began trading with downward gaps, and the...
This week's last session on the markets brings huge volatility. Stock market indexes are posting massive declines, and even more interesting is the...
The Bitcoin is still struggling to stay above June lows. However, the dismal sentiment on the indices is feeding into the digital assets and altcoins are...
The last trading session on Wall Street this week began with massive declines in all stock market benchmarks. Investors today learned about PMI data in...
US, flash PMIs for September. Manufacturing. Actual: 51.8. Expected: 51.1. Previous: 51.5 Services. Actual: 49.2. Expected:...
Stock exchanges from the Old Continent record declines DE30 knocks out this year's low! The last session on the Old Continent...
Flash PMIs from European countries for September showed a major deterioration, especially in Germany and in the French services sector. Moods among German...
Government of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss unveiled details of its so-called "mini budget". This is aimed at boosting long-term growth potential...
The Swiss franc plunged following the SNB rate decision yesterday. SNB hiked rates by 75 basis points but it looks like the market expected more. Expectations...
Flash PMIs from France and Germany were key points in today's European economic calendar and were already released at 8:15 am BST and 8:30 am BST,...
European indices set for more or less flat opening Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States in focus Speeches from central bankers,...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower with S&P 500 dropping for the third day in a row. S&P 500 moved 0.84% lower, Dow Jones...
Today was full of central bank interest rate decisions (BoJ, SARB, Norges Bank, BoE, SNB, CBRT). The Bank of Japan decided not to change...
As reported by Reuters, one of the largest investment banks, Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) is considering various options to downsize its Investment Banking...
US, EIA natural gas storage. Actual: 103 bcf. Expected: 97 bcf. Previous: 77 bcf This is the largest increase since last October In the past...
The start of Thursday's session on Wall Street brings mixed sentiment. Today's session is exceptionally volatile when it comes to the currency...
US, jobless claims. Actual: 213k. Expected: 218k. Previous: 213k Jobless claims come out at 213,000, a slight increase over last week, but...
Marathon of central bank decisions scheduled for this week is coming to a close. Investors were offered rate decisions from the Swiss National Bank and...
Many investors, gamers and gaming fans are currently asking themselves what needs to happen for sentiment to return to the gaming industry. The main culprit...