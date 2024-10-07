Semiconductors market face off cold war. Intel face off implosion? 📱
Intel is recognized as a forerunner in the technological evolution of California's Silicon Valley and a leading manufacturer of processors and graphics...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
Intel is recognized as a forerunner in the technological evolution of California's Silicon Valley and a leading manufacturer of processors and graphics...
A new recovery attempt was launched on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 is trying to recover today and returns above the support at 12,593 points that...
Market estimates impact of rate hikes by central banks CFO comments support Deutsche Bank Thursday's session on the Old Continent...
The CBRT unexpectedly decided to cut the main benchmark rate from 13% to 12%. The USDTRY pair reacted with a sharp weakening of the Turkish lira. USDTRY...
The Bank of England announced its latest monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm BST today. Economists were expecting a 50 basis point rate hike, to 2.25%,...
Cryptocurrencies have retained their nature of powerful volatility since yesterday's Jerome Powell conference. After the Federal Reserve chief's...
The Bank of Japan decided to leave interest rates and other monetary policy settings unchanged at a meeting today. Such a decision was expected and no...
USDJPY slumped from around 145.80 to below 143.50, following intervention by the Bank of Japan. A strong downward move on USDJPY occurred at around 9:00...
Norges Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision at 9:00 am BST today. As was expected, Norges Bank defied the emerging global trend of larger...
Bank of England to announce monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm BST Economists expect a 50 bp rate hike Market prices in a 60% chance...
The Swiss National Bank announced its monetary policy decision at 8:30 am BST. SNB delivered a 75 basis point rate hike - in-line with market expectations....
European stock markets set for lower opening Hawkish Fed dented moods on the markets Rate decisions from SNB, Norges Bank, BoE and...
FOMC delivered a 75 basis point rate hike yesterday, in-line with expectations, and dot-plot showed median rate forecast for end-2022 at 4.4% (up...
FOMC delivered a 75 bp rate hike, in-line with market expectations New FOMC projections showed downward revisions to GDP growth forecast...
Opening remarks: Fed wants to bring inflation back to target More, similar rate hikes will be required Fed wants to return to...
FOMC announced another 75 basis point rate hike today, pushing Fed funds to the 3.00-3.25% range. Such a decision was expected therefore focus was on the...
FOMC announced its latest monetary policy decision at 7:00 pm BST and it was in-line with market expectations - rates were increased by 75 basis point...
Main currency pair is hovering near 20-year lows less than an hour before the Fed announces its next monetary policy decision (7:00 pm BST). Both - economists...
Sesen Bio (SESN.US), late-stage clinical company, is one of the worst performing stocks on Wall Street today. Share price plunges around 35% following...