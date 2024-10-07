SNB expected to hike rates out of negative territory
Swiss National Bank to announce rate decision on Thursday, 8:30 am BST SNB expected to deliver 75 bp rate hike and push rates into positive...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
Federal Germany has finally decided to nationalize Uniper (UN01.DE): Back in July, Germany enacted a record financial bailout of Uniper amid rising...
"The week of central banks" continues in earnest, and although investors' attention is focused on the US Fed, on the other side of the world...
The US Department of Energy released a weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report largely confirmed estimates released by API yesterday,...
Cryptocurrencies are moving in a sideways trend ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve decision, which will be announced at 8 p.m. Wall Street's upward...
US indices launched today's cash session higher Putin's address resulted in only brief deterioration in moods Walmart plans...
The European Commission today approved a project to support the hydrogen industry. The project is expected to be worth up to €5.2 billion, and the...
The dollar index continues to climb higher and is currently hovering near 2002 highs as investors turned to safe haven assets amid risks of military escalation...
GBPUSD pair briefly fell to 1.1300 level early in the session after recent data revealed that the UK budget deficit exceeded analysts’ estimates...
Stock markets from the Old Continent in consolidation ahead of the FOMC Uniper's nationalization, shares lose more than 30% Wednesday's...
Over the past weeks, the number one topic among investors has undoubtedly been central banks, which are even more determined to tighten monetary policy....
EURUSD fell over 0.60% on Wednesday and is testing two-week lows as investors gear up for another supersized interest rate hike from the Federal...
• European indices set for lower opening • Fed rate decision at 7:00 pm BST • Partial mobilization in Russia Stock markets in Europe...
Market sentiment deteriorated slightly in the morning after Russian president Putin announced partial military mobilization. " Only citizens who are...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.13%, Dow Jones moved 1.01% lower while Nasdaq fell 0.95%. Russell 2000 plunged...
Yesterday's attempt at a rebound in the stock market came to naught, Tuesday's session brought a return to declines on the world's major stock...
Recent wave of strengthening of the US dollar has also reflected in the weakening of gold. GOLD quotations have been in a strong downtrend since March...
Tellurian (TELL.US), a U.S.-based provider of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has abandoned the sale of $1 billion worth of high-interest corporate bonds...
Alphabet (GOOGC.US) shares reached levels near $100 today. The share price is the lowest since February 2021, the stock has pierced the minimums of June...