Crypto is falling again. Is Ethereum finally deflationary?
Bitcoin is struggling to stay above $19,000, amid a weak opening for Wall Street indexes. Markets are waiting with bated breath for tomorrow's Fed...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
Shares of FedEx Corporation (FDX.US) tumbled sharply recently after the company warned that third quarter results are likely to be worse than expected....
Tuesday's session opening on Wall Street brings declines on the major benchmarks of the US stock market. Investors are looking with uncertainty at...
Canada's CPI inflation for August comes in at 7.0% y/y, with an expectation of 7.3% y/y and the previous level of 7.6% y/y. Monthly inflation falls...
As Reuters reports, TUI Group (TUI.DE) is seeing the first signs of a return to profitability. This is all due to strong demand for vacation trips, which...
Barclays issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Oil The United States will extend the deadline for SPR releases. Final 10 million barrels of oil will be released in November, instead of October....
Exchanges from the Old Continent record declines Porsche AG's IPO fuels growth in the automotive sector! Tuesday's...
Cryptocurrencies are still muted ahead of tomorrow's Fed decision. Bitcoin is consolidating around $19,300, Ethereum is holding around $1,350 per token....
European indices halted recent downward move, triggered after the disappointing US CPI report last week, and managed to regain some ground at the beginning...
Riksbank announced its monetary policy decision at 8:30 am BST today. Expectations were mixed - economists saw a 75 basis point rate hike while money markets...
European markets set for higher opening Riksbank to deliver rate hike at 8:30 am BST CPI data from Canada, housing market data from...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.69%, Dow Jones moved 0.64% higher and Nasdaq added 0.76%. Russell 2000 jumped...
Major stock indices from the Old Continent ended Monday's session mixed, with the DAX adding less than 0.5%, while the CAC40 depreciated 0.26% and...
During Monday's session, we could observe mixed sentiment in the US stock market. Looking at the chart of the technology index, the quotations...
The gaming industry has started the new week with a bump, all thanks to leaked footage of the 6th installment of the popular Grand Theft Auto game in production....
Today's session is marked by the recovery of the risk-on sentiment in the markets, despite the initial drops in equities during the European session. In...
USDJPY quotes are in a long-term uptrend. In the past month, the price rebounded, as we expected, from the support zone in the area of the 131.50 level,...
Planet Labs (PL.US) is a US-based satellite imaging company founded by former NASA scientists. Planet provides precise satellite imagery of selected...