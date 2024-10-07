US OPEN: Wall Street loses at the start of Monday's session
The first opening bell on Wall Street this week brings declines on the major benchmarks of the US stock market. Investors are viewing Wednesday's FOMC...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
Cryptocurrencies cannot resist the negative sentiment prevailing in the stock market. Markets are still 'spooked' by the Fed decision, which we...
Stock exchanges from the Old Continent record declines The euphoria around the Porsche AG IPO continues! The first trading session...
Oil is having a mixed start to a new week, what can be reasoned with strong US dollar and uncertainty over demand in China. On the other hand, some downbeat...
US dollar rally continues but will be put to a big test this week. Fed will announce its monetary policy decision this week on Wednesday, 7:00 pm BST....
European stock markets set for a flat opening Cryptocurrencies sink,Bitcoin down more than 5% Week full of central bank decisions European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower today. Kospi dropped 1%, indices from China traded up to 0.9% lower and S&P/ASX 200 moved around 0.1%...
European indices extended losses on Friday, with DAX losing 1.66% and contracting 2.7% on a weekly basis, as recession concerns and hawkish comments...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) stock fell over 7.0% on Friday after struggling home goods retailer announced list of approximately 150 stores which plans...
The benchmark US500 tumbled during today's session to lowest level since mid-July as profit warning from major logistics company FedEx (FDX.US) raised...
Wheaton Precious Metals' shares have lost nearly 10% over the past month, and are down nearly 25% year-to-date. The mining company's valuation...
EURUSD pair jumped above the parity level following the release of UoM report, which showed sentiment for the US increased to a five-month high of 59.5...
Upside surprise in US CPI data for August triggered a sell-off on the global stock markets as hawkish Fed bets increased. We will get to know what Fed's...
U.S. arms manufacturers Boeing and Raytheon are under supply-side pressure despite a seemingly 'favorable' environment for the Aeorospace&Defense...
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment for the US rose to 59.5 in September from 58.2 in August, slightly below market forecasts of 60.0, preliminary...
US indices launched today's cash trading sharply lower US100 broke below 12000 pts level FedEx (FDX.US) profit warnings dented sentiment NCR...
Bitcoin is still trying to withstand supply pressure and stop the bears pushing the price below $20,000. Cryptocurrencies have been in retreat since the...
GBPUSD fell below 1.14, which is the lowest level since 1985 as latest data sparked additional recession fears. UK retail sales plunged 1.6% MoM in August,...