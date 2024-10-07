Cosmos still performs better than Ethreum and Bitcoin
The price of the Cosmos cryptocurrency is still near the maxima of a week ago despite the deteriorating sentiment around digital assets. The token similarly...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The price of the Cosmos cryptocurrency is still near the maxima of a week ago despite the deteriorating sentiment around digital assets. The token similarly...
DE30 under downward pressure Deutsche Post loses ahead of weak FedEx results This week's final session on stock markets...
FedEx released fiscal-Q1 results yesterday after market close Sales and profits disappointed, fiscal-Q2 guidance lower Guidance for...
Monthly activity data from China for August was released overnight and it turned out to be solid. Industrial production, retail sales and urban investments...
European stock markets set for lower opening University of Michigan consumer sentiment at 3:00 pm BST UK retail sales dropped more...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.13%, Dow Jones moved 0.56% lower and Nasdaq plunged 1.43%. Russell 2000...
European indices finished today’s session in mixed moods, with DAX, CAC40 and FTSE MIB falling while FTSE 100 and IBEX 35 rose. Financials...
Adobe (ADBE.US) stock fell over 16.0% during today's session after the digital media and marketing software revealed plans to acquire software design...
Headline figures surprised on the upside Weak core reading and unfavorable revisions Retail sales in the US rose 0.3% in August, following a...
Market moods shifted in the afternoon following a set of mixed macroeconomic data from the US. Downward pressure is additionally fueled by Ethereum, which,...
The progressing risk of an energy crisis in Europe forces governments to look for new, alternative sources of energy. Japan is considering a return to...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas increased by 77 billion cubic feet for the week ended September...
Uranium Energy Corp is currently the largest U.S. producer of uranium. In the United States, production of the strategic raw material is only just recovering....
Important decision in the short-term support area. D1 chart The DE30 continues to fall on Thursday, hitting a strong area of support for the second...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Mixed retail sales report Union Pacific (UNP.US) stock surges after deal with unions averts strike US...
Industrial production in the US decreased to -0.20 % in August, from 0.6% MoM increase in July and missing market consensus of a 0.1% MoM...
The world is facing the challenge of meeting growing global demand for electricity. With a growing population and more electricity-powered technologies...
US retail sales data for August was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be mixed and and did not trigger any major moves on the...
US retail sales data for August is a key macro release of the day. Report will be released at 1:30 pm BST and is expected to show no growth (0.0% MoM)...
Gas is reducing the recent gains quite strongly, after an agreement has probably been reached with the trade unions of the American railways. It is worth...