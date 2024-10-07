Gas prices fall as prospects of deal with US railways grow
Gas is reducing the recent gains quite strongly, after an agreement has probably been reached with the trade unions of the American railways. It is worth...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
Gas is reducing the recent gains quite strongly, after an agreement has probably been reached with the trade unions of the American railways. It is worth...
DE30 attacks support at $13,000 level Management sells Delivery Hero shares Thursday's session on the markets of the Old Continent...
Right-wing parties set to win majority in Swedish elections Sweden's PM Andersson announced resignation Economic policies unlikely...
Developers have confirmed the success of the Ethereum network transformation. Despite the success, the price of the token is still oscillating around $1,600....
Ethereum Merge has been completed today at 8:00 am BST and is said to be successful. This was a massive event for the cryptocurrency and could change the...
European markets set for flat opening US retails sales for August in the spotlight Putin-Xi meeting in Uzbekistan European...
US indices finished yesterday's higher but the scale of the move was nowhere near the scale of sell-off from the day before. S&P 500 gained...
Major European indices finished today's session lower, with the DAX falling by 1.22% and the CAC40 declining 0.33%. The PPI reading turned...
Nucor (NUE.US) stock plunged nearly 10.0% on Wednesday after the steel producer issued weak financial guidance for Q3. The company forecasts earnings to...
Google made the 'Ethereum Merge' tracker available two days ago. The transformation will take place at a difficulty of TTD 58750000 i.e. in about...
Could the dynamic counteroffensive of the Ukrainian troops which sparked optimism on European stock exchanges be the first sign of sentiment shift and...
US100 Let's start today's analysis with the US100 chart. Yesterday, the tech-heavy index recorded the biggest one-day drop in over two years,...
El Ibex35 conserva los 8.000 puntos a mitad de semana Sesión de mitad de semana más tranquila y menos volátil, aunque en términos...
Publication of both reports from the US Department of Energy caused some minor moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped more than expected...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher PPI inflation eases in August Starbucks (SBUX.US) stock gains on upbeat profit guidance US...
Producer Prices in the US decreased to 8.7 %YoY in August from 9.8% in the previous month and below market expectations of 8.9%. Producer prices...
DE30 continues yesterday's declines Federal government divests from Lufthansa shares Today's session on the German stock...
Cryptocurrency prices took a dive yesterday after the US inflation reading. Bitcoin halted the declines, however, and is currently trading above $20,000: The...